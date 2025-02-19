Pokemon TCG Pocket Needs to Release These April Fool’s Day Promo Cards

Some fans take their Pokemon collecting very seriously, but that doesn’t mean there’s not space for a few beloved jokes in the fandom. Over the years, Pokemon has gathered its fair share of beloved memes and inside jokes, and now, Pokemon TCG Pocket fans want to see them come to the newest game in the franchise. Pokemon TCG Pocket is about to celebrate its first April Fool’s Day, and Niantic has set a precedent for mobile Pokemon games to acknowledge the prank day. Thankfully, DeNA doesn’t even need to start from scratch – fans have their own ideas of a few great Promo Cards they could gift players in the April Fool’s Day spirit.

For many Pokemon fans, two memes reign supreme. The first is, of course, the surprised Pikachu meme. This classic features an image of Pikachu from the first season of the anime. In the scene, Pikachu stands in the background watching Ash battle Bulbasaur, with a look of surprise on its face. But due to it being in the background and slightly out of focus, Pikachu’s look comes across as less than genuine, giving birth to the meme’s true purpose – feigning surprise at something obvious. Now, Pokemon TCG Pocket fans want to pretend to be surprised when this meme makes an appearance on a Promo Card.

Based on the response to @Polendri’s original Reddit post, they’re not alone in hoping to see DeNA make the obvious right choice this April Fool’s Day. Naturally, one response corrects the image by obscuring most of Pikachu’s face with an enlarged Promo Sticker, since the original post’s isn’t nearly large enough. This calls back to an ongoing complaint slash joke about the promo sticker placement on Pokemon TCG Pocket cards, which completely disrupts otherwise beautiful card art. Annoying as this is when trying to admire your digital card collection, fans are having fun with it on social media, at least.

Fans Give Pokemon TCG Pocket Plenty of April Fool’s Joke Ideas

Not everyone is on board for making the Pikachu face meme DeNA’s first joke promo release, however. Alongside Pikachu, another running joke has captured the affection of many fans. For some, a Bidoof EX card would be a more fitting joke gift for Pokemon TCG Pocket’s first April Fool’s Day celebration.

The beaver Pokemon Bidoof is often called the Pokemon god by Pokemon fans, in a longstanding joke that’s gotten so big, many repeat it without even knowing its origins. That’s because this meme harkens back to the original reveal of Bidoof, who arrived with Pokemon Diamond and Pearl. Players universally hated this goofy looking design, assuming the Pokemon would be useless. However, many trainers wound up with a Bidoof on their team at all times due to its ability to learn many essential HM moves. Thus, joking that Bidoof is the best Pokemon around has become a staple of the Pokemon franchise, to the point that The Pokemon Company has joined in. In fact, there’s even an official Bidoof Day on July 1st.

While the Space-Time Smackdown set in Pokemon TCG Pocket does include a Bidoof card, fans would love to see an intentionally overpowered Bidoof EX promo to honor the game’s first April Fool’s Day. Granted, they’d need to do something to ensure it doesn’t’ stay overpowered and break the meta, but it’s a fun idea nonetheless. Pokemon TCG Pocket has a few holidays ahead of it before it celebrates its first anniversary, so now is the time to set fans up for what to expect as each date rolls around. We don’t yet know if Pokemon TCG Pocket will even acknowledge April Fool’s, but clearly, fans are hopeful for a little humor in our card-collecting journey.

