New Pokemon TCG Pocket Event Highlights Darkness Types

Pokemon TCG Pocket continues to play it safe when it comes to event types. A few staples remain in the rotation, including Wonder Pick Mass Outbreaks, which give players a chance to collect a ton of cards of a certain type. This time around, the Pokemon TCG Pocket Mass Outbreak event is all about dark types, giving fans a chance to fill out their decks with hard-to-find cards like Weavile EX and more. The Darkness-type Mass Oubtreak runs from February 21st to February 27th and will feature an exclusive card flair, rare card picks, and an event-themed set of missions for players to complete.

Like previous Mass Outbreaks in Pokemon TCG Pocket, there will be two types of Wonder Pick options throughout the event. Bonus Picks don’t require any Wonder Stamina and tend to feature more common cards alongside items like shop tickets and hourglasses. Rare Picks, on the other hand, cost three wonder stamina and feature less common cards, including the Weavile EX and Darkrai this time around.

It looks like another Mass Outbreak event is starting tonight! Take part to earn exclusive card flair and extra Dark-type Pokémon to help fill out those collections!



What's your favorite Dark-type card in the game at the moment? Darkrai seems like the obvious choice for now. 👀 pic.twitter.com/87dNFzElVB — Pokémon TCG Pocket (@PokemonTCGP) February 21, 2025

In addition to the extra Wonder Pick opportunities to collect Darkness-type cards, the event features various missions to earn more Wonder Hourglasses and Shop Tickets. Players can also unlock a special, event-limited purple bursts flair for those Weavile EX cards they snag.

All Bonus Picks & Rare Picks in the Pokemon TCG Pocket Darkness-Type Mass Outbreak

Bonus picks refresh on a regular basis and typically feature one or two cards alongside other reward options. Rare Picks, on the other hand, will feature five cards just like a standard Wonder Pick. These come around less often but offer a chance at those less-common cards players need to fill out the Darkness deck of their dreams. Here are all of the cards featured in the Mass Outbreak event.

Bonus Picks

Bonus picks have a chance to include one of the following cards, alongside Shop Tickets and hourglasses.

Koffing

Murkrow

Honchkrow

Sneasel

Poochyena

Mightyena

Stunky

Skuntank

Spiritomb

Croagunk

With the exception of Koffing, which is from the Genetic Apex packs, all cards are from the Space-Time Smackdown booster set.

An example of this event’s bonus picks

Rare Picks

Rare card picks will include five of the following cards at random:

Weezing

Honchkrow

Weavile EX

Mightyena

Skuntank

Spiritomb

Darkrai

These all come from the Space-Time Smackdown set, except for Weezing, which is from Genetic Apex.

Darkness-Type Mass Outbreak Missions & Rewards

As usual, the Mass Outbreak event will also have a series of related Missions that let players earn additional rewards for Wonder Picks. This event’s missions & rewards are:

Collect 1 Weavile EX – 1 Wonder Hourglass + 1 Shop Ticket

Wonder pick 3 times – 1 Wonder Hourglass + 1 Shop Ticket

Wonder Pick 5 times – 3 Wonder Hourglasses + 3 Shop Tickets

Collect 5 Darkness-type cards – 2 Wonder Hourglasses + 3 Shop Tickets

Collect 10 Darkness-type cards – 3 Wonder Hourglasses + 5 Shop Tickets

Collect 15 Darkness-type cards – 4 Wonder Hourglasses + 7 Shop Ticket

While these aren’t the most rewarding missions, they will be pretty easy to complete if players check in with Pokemon TCG Pocket regularly for the Bonus and Rare picks. Those extra Wonder Hourglasses can help ensure you’re ready when a Weavile EX opportunity presents itself.

Will you be aiming for any specific cards during the Pokemon TCG Pocket Darkness-type Mass Outbreak? Let us know in the comments below!