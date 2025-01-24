Old Pokemon TCG Pocket Card Packs Won’t Go Away After Space-Time Smackdown Release

When it comes to physical trading card games, including Pokemon, only so many sets of cards are in print at any given time. That scarcity is part of what creates rarity and increases the value of vintage cards, and players are curious to know if Pokemon TCG Pocket will replicate this economy in the mobile game. When the Mythical Island booster pack was announced, many players wondered if Genetic Apex would leave the rotation. Now that the first multi-pack set of boosters is on its way, players are asking the same question, and Pokemon TCG Pocket has issued a response to reassure players who are still trying to finish their collections.

There’s reason for players to be concerned about a potential deadline to collect cards. After all, the new Space Time Smackdown card packs are set to release on January 30th, which wouldn’t be much time if other cards were going to vanish on that date. Mythical Island, as a single-pack release, was a relatively minor expansion in the number of cards available in Pokemon TCG Pocket. By contrast, the newly revealed Space-Time Smackdown set will be larger. Fitting with its Pokemon Diamond and Pearl theme, the set will include two boosters – one featuring Dialga on the front and one with Palkia. It’s no triple threat like Genetic Apex, but the multi-pack approach had many fans worried that it might mean those original boosters would be put back on the shelf, at least for a time.

While some players have amassed impressive card collections already, many free-to-play fans are still working to fill gaps for both Genetic Apex and the newer Mythical Island sets. Losing that opportunity would be upsetting to many would-be completionists, so it’s understandable that people are feeling a bit cautious on their excitement for new packs. While the English-language Pokemon TCG Pocket social media account has yet to issue a statement, the Japanese account has reassured players about the future of their Genetic Apex and Mythical Island collection efforts.

Pokemon TCG Pocket Issues Statement About Genetic Apex & Mythical Island Packs Amid Space-Time Smackdown Announcement

According to a post from the @PokemonTCGP_JP account, players don’t need to spend up their hoarded Pack Hourglasses on existing sets just yet. The statement, translated to English, reads “”A new expansion pack, “Space-Time Fierce Battle,” will be released on January 30 🎉. You can also continue to open “The Strongest Gene” and “Island of the Phantom.” The Strongest Gene and Island of the Phantom are the Japanese names for Genetix Apex and Mythical lsland, respectively.

Blue and the other trainer cards aren’t going anywhere – yet

The post goes on to add, “Please enjoy opening daily packs at your own pace!” In other words, there’s no ticking clock on completing those free-to-play card collections using the two daily free packs. At least, for now. As many players have already clocked, the app could get pretty unwieldy if older boosters never go out of rotation as new packs are added. However, with the game being so new, it looks like Pokemon TCG Pocket wants to build up a library of current sets – and introduce trading – before looking at sunsetting any currently available cards.

While the release of the new packs is big news, it thankfully doesn’t mean saying goodbye to the current ones. And speaking of those current cards, fans will be able to start using the new trading feature to fill in their card binders one day before the new sets arrive. Trading will be unlocked on January 29th, whereas the new boosters are set to arrive on January 30th. Clearly, next week will bring some big changes to Pokemon TCG Pocket as new cards shake up the meta and players settle into a new trading economy.