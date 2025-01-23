How Pokemon TCG Pocket Space-Time Smackdown Cards Will Shake Up the Meta

Pokemon TCG Pocket’s upcoming expansion, Space-Time Smackdown was finally announced with a January 30th release date. The Pokemon Company gave a brief look at what cards fans can expect, and many are already excited. Alongside this update comes the long-requested trading feature, though fan reaction has been less than happy towards that feature. Regardless, fans are already talking about how the new cards will shake up the meta, hopefully tearing down the threats of Celebi ex and Mewtwo ex. But what cards are going to be the major threats and restructure the meta of Pokemon TCG Pocket, and what new decks will emerge with Space-Time Smackdown?

Space-Time Smackdown focuses on Generation 4, featuring Dialga and Palkia as the booster pack covers. Cards in the booster pack will be split between the two, similar to how Genetic Apex offered three different booster packs. Each of these will have different cards, many of which will change how the meta is played in Pokemon TCG Pocket and bring new collectibles.

Dialga is one of the most obvious cards that will impact the meta. Its attack allows players to add two Metal Energy to any Pokemon on the bench. This will give more viability to Metal decks but also offers a boost to Neutral cards as they can use Metal Energy as well. Dialga’s Heavy Impact is okay as far as damage goes, but its energy-creating is what makes it so good.

Palkia is for all intents and purposes a variant of Gyrados ex. While it does have a major drawback of discarding three Water Energy for its Dimensional Storm, this attack does 150 to the active Pokemon and 20 to each Benched Pokemon. With Misty, Palkia ex can quickly defeat a powerful Pokemon and soften all the Pokemon on the bench. Its low retreat cost and high HP also make it easy to get in and out of the active slot.

Aside from these, Lucario has an incredible ability for Fighting-type decks. Its Fighting Coach ability buffs the attack of every Fighting-type Pokemon against the Active Pokemon. This ability stacks as well, meaning that having two Lucarios on the bench increases all Fighting-type attacks by 40 damage.

Everyone knew Garchomp was going to be strong, but seeing Cynthia give Garchomp and Togekiss an additional 50 damage is crazy. While Garchomp has yet to be shown, a 50-damage boost is powerful on any Pokemon. Togekiss has also yet to be seen, but Cynthia will certainly make these Pokemon incredibly impactful.

Not many cards have been seen for Space-Time Smackdown, but what we have seen so far will definitely shake up the meta. Metal decks and Fighting decks are getting big buffs, and will likely see more play. Pachirisu ex also looks to be good depending on what Tools are added in Pokemon TCG Pocket, which will be a new type of card introduced in the expansion.