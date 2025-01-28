Pokemon TCG Pocket Leak Reveals Over 30 New Cards

The next expansion in Pokemon TCG Pocket is around the corner, titled Space-Time Smackdown and featuring an emphasis on Generation 4, Pokemon Diamond & Pokemon Pearl. The mobile card game has been generous with rewards, events, and more since its launch, but this doesn’t stop fans from wanting to know what is coming next. Leakers and data miners have been revealing sneak peeks at what is to come, and it looks like Space-Time Smackdown is no exception. Fans are most excited for the upcoming expansion’s cards, how it will shake up the meta, having new cards to collect, and finally getting to spend stockpiled Pack Hourglasses.

Recent leaks have given fans an in-depth look at multiple aspects of the upcoming Space-Time Smackdown booster pack and future events. Notably, numerous cards outside of the reveal trailer have been supposedly revealed.

Over 30 cards from the upcoming Space-Time Smackdown booster pack have been leaked, giving Pokemon TCG Pocket players plenty to theory craft with. Tools are one of the most notable additions in this booster pack, and the leak has shown off some, including Rockey Helmet, Lum Berry, and Great Cape.

Garchomp is one of the most anticipated cards, as there are so few Dragon-type Pokemon in Pokemon TCG Pocket. It pairs nicely with Cynthia and will be a good addition to Water-type and Fighting-type decks. Togekiss is a Psychic-type Pokemon that seems to be incredibly strong, especially when paired with Cynthia.

Nearly every type in Pokemon TCG Pocket seems to be receiving some strong cards, but it remains to be seen which will threaten the current meta. Grass, Water, and Psychic decks are among the strongest, with Electric not far behind. Hopefully, Fighting, Dark, and Metal will get more play with the upcoming cards.

Some of the cards shown in the leak have the obstructive promo mark on them, which supports leaks of an upcoming event focusing on Chimchar and Togepi. Other leaks show off cosmetic items featuring Cynthia and Darkrai as well. While trading is coming to Pokemon TCG Pocket, the new booster pack won’t be available for trading at release.

Space-Time Smackdown is the first major expansion to Pokemon TCG Pocket and fans are understandably excited. Meta-changing cards, new illustrations, and more are coming. Those who have been playing since launch will have plenty to spend their currencies on, and newcomers will have a lot to enjoy.

While the leaks certainly look good, it’s best to hold off until official announcements are made or the update drops. Players will likely uncover every new card within moments of the second booster pack dropping, so there won’t be much wait between the update and each card being seen.

This Pokémon TCG Pocket leak shows an exciting collection of over 30 new cards, a fraction of what is in Space-Time Smackdown, coming to the game. Fans are buzzing with excitement for new powerful Pokemon, trainers, and tools that could shake up competitive play.