Pokemon TCG Pocket First Mass Outbreak Event Gives Free Wonder Picks & Exclusive EX Flair

If players thought the deluge of exciting events in Pokemon TCG Pocket was over, they thought wrong. The mobile app likes to surprise players with new events, dropping the news only when the next event goes live. Sure, planning ahead is fun, but so is instant gratification.

The next Wonder Pick event is Pokemon TCG Pocket‘s first Mass Outbreak event and will center around Fire-type cards including the rare and coveted Arcanine EX. The idea of a Mass Outbreak is nothing new, as players often enjoy Mass Outbreaks of specific Pokemon in main series games like Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. In those events, a specific Pokemon or type of Pokemon will spawn in massive numbers, making it easy for players to follow the Shiny hunting dreams.

The Mass Outbreak event in Pokemon TCG Pocket brings a similar idea to the trading card app. Throughout the Fire Type Mass Outbreak event, which runs from November 22-November 29, players will enjoy bonus Wonder Picks comprised entirely of Fire-type cards.

One of the Wonder Pick Options for the Fire-Type Mass Outbreak

Unlike opening packs in TCG Pocket, Wonder Picks give players at least some idea of what their options are. Players spend Wonder Pick stamina to choose from a pool of five possible cards, usually based on what their friends and fellow card collectors have received from recent packs. However, Wonder Pick events add additional bonus sets of cards that players can choose from.

The first Wonder Pick events centered around Chansey and Meowth, so this marks the first time a specific Pokemon type has been featured. When players head to the Wonder Pick section of the app, they will sometimes see the Fire-Type Mass Outbreak event picks.

Fire-Type Mass Outbreak Wonder Pick Cards, Missions & Rewards

This event includes standard Wonder Picks that will cost stamina as well as Bonus Picks that players can redeem at no cost. The two options will appear for players on a rotating basis, so those still chasing a specific Fire-type card should plan to refresh the app often for a shot at snagging it in a Wonder Pick. The Wonder Pick cards on offer this time around include:

Arcanine EX

Blaine

Charmander

Charmeleon

Charizard

Growlithe

Heatmor

Magmar

Moltres

Ninetails

Ponyta

Rapidash

In addition to Fire-type cards, players might also pull items like Pack Hourglasses, Wonder Stamina, and Shop tickets from Bonus Picks during the event.

Yellow Circle Limited Edition Battle Flair for Arcanine EX

The Fire-Type Mass Outbreak event in Pokemon TCG Pocket will also include special flair and missions to earn additional bonus items like Pack Hourglasses, Shop Tickets, and Wonder Hourglasses. These special missions are housed in the Event tab of the missions menu and include rewards for how many Wonder Picks players participate in during the event, as well as for collecting specific cards.

The special flair players can exchange during the event period is a Yellow Circle Battle Fair for Arcanine EX. To get flair, players need to trade in extras of the card, so trainers will want to collect several Arcanine EX during the event if they plan to redeem this special flair to show off their card in battle. Thankfully, with a week’s worth of bonus picks, there’s plenty of time to make it happen.