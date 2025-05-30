Pokemon TCG Pocket Fans Relieved New Set Is “Somewhat Underwhelming”

When the Extradimensional Crisis set was first revealed, many Pokemon TCG Pocket players were feeling overwhelmed. With new expansions arriving on a monthly basis, keeping up with collecting is exhausting enough. Then, there’s the fact that each new set has redefined the meta, forcing gamers to overhaul their strategies in battle. Now that Extradimensional Crisis has been around for a day, many fans are saying it’s “underwhelming” compared to prior new expansions. But actually, that might be a good thing for Pokemon TCG Pocket.

So far, each new set for Pokemon TCG Pocket has had at least one card poised to fully shake up the meta. From the introduction of Rare Candy to ex-crushers like Pom Pom Oricorio, new cards have fully destroyed once-reliable decks. But with Extradimension Crisis, those meta-defining cards haven’t yet emerged. Packed with Ultra Beasts like Buzzwole and Nihilego, the set could well have packed a punch. But for many fans, these cards are good, but not necessarily meta-breaking like prior sets. While that has some gamers complaining about the disappointment, others are actually relieved to see new cards that don’t force a total overhaul.

As @UzumeoofGamindtri points out, Extradimensional Crisis might not totally shake up the meta, but it’s still usable. Combos like Buzzwole and Celesteela create workable strategies without being so powerful that they force players to fully rethink their favorite decks. And this Redditor isn’t alone, as many fans are joining in to underscore the sentiment. Not every new influx of cards needs to radically shake things up in Pokemon TCG Pocket. In fact, this set might just help with the sense of overwhelm.

Extradimensional Crisis Has Fans Hoping Pokemon TCG Pocket Power Creep Will Slow Down

Trying to collect ’em all is admittedly a huge part of the overwhelm for many Pokemon TCG Pocket players, myself included. If you’re trying to stay free-to-play with the pack gacha mechanic, it’s tough to fill out collections. In that regard, completionists will still be struggling to keep up. Whether or not Buzzwole redefines the meta, that’s still a slot in my binder that needs to be filled. However, for those trying to stay relevant in PvP and climb the Ranked Match ladder, a set that’s a little less intense with power creep is a good thing.

As one player puts it, “if every set is a must have then the f2p players are screwed.” Trying to quickly assemble a new meta-relevant deck after a big shakeup is tough, if not impossible, if you aren’t shelling out real-life dollars for more Pack Hourglasses. So, many players are happy that a less meta-defining set gives them time to collect new cards to refine existing strategies, rather than starting from scratch every time.

In fact, some fans are hoping this can create a new pattern for Pokemon TCG Pocket pack releases. One where mini sets play more of a support role, offering ways to tweak strategies in response to the bigger shakeups offered by larger main sets like Celestial Guardians. For many, this set’s more subtle additions to the meta are making the game more fun. Without offering a few big, obvious strategies that everyone flocks to, Extradimensional Crisis is offering more creative options to let gamers play around with their decks. And isn’t play kind of the point?

What do you think of Extradimensional Crisis so far? Has it offered you new deck-building possibilities, or are you just here to collect those Ultra Beasts for the completionist vibes? Let us know in the comments below!