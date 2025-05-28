Pokemon TCG Pocket Is Making Big Changes to Ranked Matches

Pokemon TCG Pocket players were initially thrilled at the addition of Ranked Matches in the game. However, one season into the experience, many gamers felt that the grind to hit Master Ball rank wasn’t worth the rewards. Now, developer DeNA has made it clear they’re still listening to player feedback. Starting in late June, future seasons of Pokemon TCG Pocket Ranked play will feature some big changes to how rank progression works in the Ultra Ball and Master Ball ranks. In addition, a new bonus for consecutive wins is being added to help players climb the ranks more quickly.

This announcement comes via the official @PokemonTCGP account on X, which shared the info on May 28th. The changes won’t go into effect until the next season begins in late June, but it’s good to know that future Ranked Matches in Pokemon TCG Pocket are going to feel a little bit different.

As noted above, there are two primary changes to how ranked battles will work in Pokemon TCG Pocket starting next season. First, players will no longer from Master Ball back to Ultra Ball or from Ultra Ball down to Great Ball rank mid-season. Secondly, a consecutive win bonus is being added to higher ranks, giving players more points for winning several matches in a row. Alas, it doesn’t seem like the reward for hitting the top ranks is going to change, but at least the grind will be a little bit less punishing.

Given that one of the primary complaints about Ranked was sliding back a rank after so much struggle to get there, many competitive players are happy with this change. As one response to the announcement puts it in short and sweet terms, “YES!” This change only applies to the higher ranks, however. Gamers climbing from the starter ranks up to Ultra Ball can still get deranked if they lose enough points.

Pokemon TCG Pocket Fans Say Thanks, But… To Ranked Match Changes

Although many fans are happy to see these important changes to Ranked Matches, others are taking the opportunity to remind DeNA about other requests. The primary ask in the comments is for Pack Points to be made universal, something players have been asking for for a while.

Emblem art for the first Ranked Match season in Pokemon TCG Pocket

With so many different sets in Pokemon TCG Pocket now, having to accumulate separate Pack Points for each is becoming challenging. Having to go back and open Palkia packs on repeat just to earn enough points for the one card you’re missing can indeed feel like a grind when there’s new packs to explore. With the next set, Extradimensional Crisis, arriving on May 29th, many players are begging DeNA to make its gacha mechanic at least a bit more forgiving with this pack point change.

While gamers do want some additional tweaks to make Pokemon TCG Pocket even better, this change to Ranked Matches is a step in the right direction. It shows that, even if they don’t implement every request, DeNA is listening to player feedback as they develop Pokemon TCG Pocket.

What do you think of these changes to Ranked Matches in Pokemon TCG Pocket? Let us know in the comments below!