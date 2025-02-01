Pokemon TCG Pocket Adds New Promo Card & Premium Missions

Pokemon TCG Pocket has had a challenging finish to January, as fans resoundingly did not like the newly introduced trading feature. Despite that snag, the game also released two new booster packs, which has many gamers logging in to collect new Space-Time Smackdown cards. Now that we’ve entered a brand new month, the Premium missions and Premium Shop are getting their monthly refresh. This brings a new promo card and new shop rewards for Premium players to collect – and a new incentive for free-to-play players to hit that “free trial” button.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Being a Premium subscriber to Pokemon TCG Pocket gives players an extra booster pack per day, as well as a monthly list of Premium missions to earn special rewards. These missions, and the associated Premium shop, tend to refresh on a monthly basis. That means players who want to collect all the Premium items from the shop need to stay on top of the mission list to earn Premium shop tickets and snag new items. As of February 1st, Pokemon TCG Pocket has added several new Darkrai-themed items to the shop. Players who log in will also immediately snag a new Promo card featuring starter Pokemon Piplup.

The newly added Piplup Promo card in Pokemon TCG Pocket

For those who haven’t yet collected the Charizard items, there’s good news here. Those Premium shop items won’t expire until the end of February. So while the new influx keeps things fresh for players with Premium Shop Tokens to burn, those just now joining the paid subscription (or hitting that free trial button) still have time to get Charizard tokens, backdrops, and more.

All New Premium Shop Items & Missions in Pokemon TCG Pocket

This refresh to the Premium Missions & Premium Shop in Pokemon TCG Pocket looks pretty familiar compared to previous months. Players received a new Piplup Promo card for the very simple mission task of logging into the app. The other missions vary in difficulty and rewards. Here’s everything on the Premium Missions list for February 2025:

Log In Missions

Log In – Piplup Promo Card

Wonder Pick Missions

Wonder Pick 1 Time – 2 Premium Shop Tickets

Wonder Pick 3 Times – 2 Premium Shop Tickets

Wonder Pick 5 Times – 2 Premium Shop Tickets

Wonder Pick 7 Times – 1 Pack Hourglass

Wonder Pick 10 Times – 1 Wonder Hourglass

Wonder Pick 12 Times – 2 Wonder Hourglasses

Wonder Pick 15 Times – 2 Wonder Hourglasses

Card Opening Missions

Use pack stamina to open 2 booster packs – 1 Premium Shop Ticket

Use pack stamina to open 4 booster packs – 1 Premium Shop Ticket

Use pack stamina to open 6 booster packs – 1 Premium Shop Ticket

Use pack stamina to open 8 booster packs – 2 Premium Shop Tickets

Use pack stamina to open 10 booster packs – 3 Premium Shop Tickets

Use pack stamina to open 15 booster packs – 1 Pack Hourglass

Use pack stamina to open 20 booster packs – 1 Pack Hourglass

Use pack stamina to open 30 booster packs – 2 Pack Hourglasses

Card Collection Missions

Collect 20 2 Diamond Cards – 3 Wonder Hourglasses

Collect 50 1 Diamond Cards – 2 Pack Hourglasses

Collect 11 Metal type Cards – 2 Premium Shop Tickets

Collect 11 Darkness type Cards – 2 Premium Shop Tickets

Collect 11 Fighting type Cards – 2 Premium Shop Tickets

Collect 11 Psychic type Cards – 2 Premium Shop Tickets

Collect 11 Lightning type Cards – 2 Premium Shop Tickets

Collect 11 Water type Cards – 2 Premium Shop Tickets

Collect 11 Fire type Cards – 2 Premium Shop Tickets

Collect 11 Grass type Cards – 2 Premium Shop Tickets

Collect 77 Cards – 2 Pack Hourglasses

Collect 88 Cards – 2 Wonder Hourglasses

Collect 99 Cards – 2 Pack Hourglasses

Collect 111 Cards – 2 Wonder Hourglasses

In total, Premium players can earn 30 Premium Shop Tickets this month, plenty to get every new item added to the Premium Shop. In addition, there are several Pack Hourglasses and Wonder Hourglasses available. Notably, the trade currency has not been added as a Premium mission reward, at least for now. These newly added missions will expire at the end of February, so players have about a month to complete them.

Premium Shop Rewards Added February 2025

A sample of the new Darkrai Premium Shop items

Here’s everything players can spend those Premium Shop Tickets on. These newly added items will expire on March 31st, 2025.

Darkrai Pokemon Coin – 6 Premium Shop Tickets

Darkrai Playmat – 12 Premium Shop Tickets

Darai Card Sleeve – 6 Premium Shop Tickets

Darkrai Backdrop – 3 Premium Shop Tickets

Darkrai Cover – 3 Premium Shop Tickets

The total cost for these items comes out to 30 Premium Shop Tickets, keeping with the trend of having new items match exactly with how many tickets players can earn in the month.