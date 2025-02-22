Pokemon TCG Pocket Fans Hope Pokemon Day Solves This Mystery

With the Pokemon Presents showcase on Pokemon Day 2025 officially confirmed, fans are going full speed ahead on announcement theories. The big hope is that we’ll finally see some gameplay footage for Pokemon Legends Z-A, though many fans also want to see those long-circulating Black and White remake rumors confirmed. While the main series games are a big focus on Pokemon Day, the Pokemon Company typically touches on all of its mobile games, too. Last year, Pokemon TCG Pocket got its big debut during the Pokemon Day showcase. Now, fans are hoping the Pokemon Presents will finally solve one of the game’s longstanding mysteries.

Players who downloaded Pokemon TCG Pocket shortly after release and up through January 2025 received a mysterious item called an “Advance Ticket.” The item description simply states “This ticket cannot be used yet. Wait and see what it’s for!” For many fans, this item has been sitting in our backpacks so long, we’ve forgotten it’s even there. But for those who do periodically remember we have a ticket to something, Pokemon Day feels like the right time for a big announcement.

Every so often, posts like this circulate on Reddit, and players speculate about what the ticket might be for. Many players originally assumed it would be related to the trading feature, which wasn’t available when the game first released. Some kind of early trade voucher that would only be available once trading launched seemed to make the most sense. But trading has now been in the game for several weeks, and that Advance Ticket remains as mysterious as ever.

Could Pokemon TCG Pocket‘s Advance Ticket Hint at Pokemon Day Event?

Since launching trading and the new Space-Time Smackdown boosters, DeNA has been relatively quiet about what’s next for Pokemon TCG Pocket. That’s to be expected in the leadup to Pokemon Day, when Pokemon likes to drop a bunch of big announcements for what’s next. But that leaves space for fans to speculate about what the Pokemon Presents announcement for Pokemon TCG Pocket might entail.

Given the repetitive nature of the events currently on rotation in the mobile game, it would make sense for this secret Advance Ticket to usher in something new. Perhaps the ticket will be a way to experience a new event in the game, one that might require paid access a la Pokemon Go tickets after the initial release. If so, Pokemon Day would be the time to reveal it. What that event might be is anyone’s guess, but some players are hoping it might usher in a new game mode of some kind, such as ranked tournaments.

Players are getting tired of the same old events

Other fans think the ticket might unlock some kind of giveaway in the game, letting players exchange it for a guaranteed card of their choice. For those still trying to fill in gaps in their card collections, that would certainly be a nice surprise. However, given that previous giveaway items have simply appeared in player’s inboxes in Pokemon TCG Pocket, an Advance Ticket like this doesn’t quite seem like the move here.

With Pokemon Day on February 27th and a Pokemon Presents confirmed, it’s likely fans will find out if the Advance Ticket has anything to do with the big celebration of Pokemon fandom soon. If the mystery isn’t solved then, it’ll remain something for Pokemon TCG Pocket fans to speculate about while waiting to open their next booster pack.

Do you have any theories about the Advance Ticket in Pokemon TCG Pocket? Share them with us below!