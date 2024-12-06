Pokemon TCG Pocket Wonder Pick Event Adds 2 New Promo Cards & Exclusive Items

In Pokemon TCG Pocket, Wonder Picks let players shop for additional cards between packs. It’s a fun way to sneak a peek at friends’ pulls and try for specific cards that pop up, but that’s not all. Sometimes, the game highlights extra special Wonder Picks through events, giving fans a chance to snag new or exclusive cards. The December Wonder Pick Part 1 event launched on December 6th, bringing new promo cards and an event shop stacked with new Venusaur-themed items for fans of the OG Grass-type starter Pokemon.

Wonder Pick events add extra Bonus Picks to the Wonder Pick menu in Pokemon TCG pocket, letting players choice from a special pool. These Bonus Picks usually include one or two of that event’s special promo cards alongside other items like Pack Hourglasses, Wonder Pick Stamina, and occasionally special Event Shop Tickets. The first Wonder Pick event in November centered on Chansey and Meowth, with special event shop Meowth cosmetics available.

Bonus Wonder Pick in Pokemon TCG Pocket

These Wonder Pick events are not to be confused with Mass Outbreak events in Pokemon TCG Pocket, though it’d be fairly easy to think they’re similar. Mass Outbreaks also add additional Wonder Picks to the pull, but if the first Fire-type outbreak was any indication, they don’t last as long and are more card-focused. They do not include a special event shop or add new cards to the pool, but rather give players better odds to pull certain cards within the Mass Outbreak set.

This latest Wonder Pick event began on December 6th and will run through Decemeber 20th, bringing us right up to the winter holdiay season. It coincides with the Venusaur Drop event, so it makes sense that the exclusive shop items are Venusaur-themed as well.

All Rewards & Missions for Pokemon TCG Pocket December Wonder Pick Part 1 Event

December’s Wonder Pick Part 1 event adds two new Promo Cards to the Promo-A collection – a special Promo A Bulbasaur card and a new Promo A version of Magnemite, as well. These cards will show up in special Chansey Picks during the Wonder Pick event, while players will also have a chance to pull standard Bulbasaur and Magnemite cards alongside other items.

Players eager to give themselves more cosmetic options, or completionists who want to make sure they’ve got every exclusive item, should hope to pull some of those Event Shop Tickets. These tickets let you buy the new cosmetics that launched with the December Wonder Pick event, which include a Venusaur Display Board and Venusaur Binder, as well as a wintery Snow Crystals display board. These items can be found in the Shop’s Limited Time/Events tab and cost 3 Event Shop Tickets each – that’s 9 total tickets for those hoping to complete the set before the event ends.

With the new Venusaur Drop event already in full effect, of course it's only natural to include a new Wonder Pick event along side it.



I'm REALLY gunning for that Magnemite! Here's to hoping I don't pull my 7th Haunter.🤞 pic.twitter.com/EfPoHgLiqN — Pokémon TCG Pocket (@PokemonTCGP) December 6, 2024

The Wonder Pick Event Part 1 also includes special Event Missions, which will reward players with additional Event Shop Tickets. Completing every one of these missions will earn enough tickets to purchase every event-exclusive shop item, so fans won’t need to leave it up to chance so long as they actively play the game. This Wonder Pick event’s special missions are:

Collect 1 Magnemite Card

Collect 2 Magnemite Cards

Collect 1 Bulbasaur Card

Collect 2 Bulbasaur Cards

Wonder Pick 3 Times

Wonder Pick 5 Times

Wonder Pick 7 Times

For the Wonder Pick missions, standard looks at fellow trainers’ cards will also count along with the event-specific picks on offer. As for the rest, it’s simply a matter of collecting the right cards via picks or opening packs.

If the pattern follows from last Wonder Pick, the second part of the event will likely roll out shortly after this one ends and may potentially add more event items or in-game missions for players to check off.