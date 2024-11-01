Pokemon TCG Pocket Launches First Wonder Pick Promo Card Event

Pokemon TCG Pocket launched globally just this week after a brief soft-launch phase, and already, the mobile Pokemon game is getting its very first event. Live now, the first event focuses on the Wonder Pick feature in Pokemon TCG Pocket with two specific Pokemon in the spotlight: Meowth and Chansey. For the duration of the event, Pokemon players have a chance at pulling some unique promo cards for both of those Pokemon and can also collect some accessories that’ll only be available during the Wonder Pick event.

Some datamining efforts prior to the release of Pokemon TCG Pocket suggested that we’d be getting an event today with the in-game news feature in the Pokemon game confirming as much on Friday. One promo card each for Meowth and Chansey will be up for grabs in the Wonder Pick feature where you get to pick a random card out of a selection that some other player opened. With this event now live, it seems that your first Wonder Pick is free so that you have a chance to get one of these cards immediately.

meowth’s promo card during the pokemon tcg pocket wonder pick event.

“Chansey and Meowth promo cards are coming to Wonder Pick,” the in-game alert for this Wonder Pick event said. “During this event period, there will also be missions where you can obtain event shop tickets by wonder picking and collecting certain cards.”

Both the Meowth card above and the Chansey one below are marked with special Chansey emblems to show the event that they came from, and the Wonder Pick sets that feature them are marked the same way, so they’re impossible to miss. Anecdotally, however, it’s worth noting that there were no more Meowth or Chansey cards in my Wonder Pick options after doing the free Wonder Pick at the start of the event, so it’s unclear how these Meowth and Chansey promo cards are factored into the Wonder Pick possibilities.

chansey’s promo card during the pokemon tcg pocket wonder pick event.

The missions for this Wonder Pick event are pretty simple: “Collect 1 Chansey card” and “Collect 2 Chansey cards” are the first two with identical missions for Meowth with the last three missions asking players to Wonder Pick three, five, and then seven times regardless of what you get. Completing a mission earns you an Event Shop Ticket each time which can then be exchanged for Event Shop items including a Meowth backdrop, a Meowth cover, and a Pink Desk Frame backdrop.

This Wonder Pick event in Pokemon TCG Pocket is supposed to be live from now until November 15th, so you’ve got two weeks to try and capitalize on the special Wonder Picks. All the Event Shop items stick around a bit longer and will be leaving the shop after 20 days to give you some time to cash in on your Event Shop Tickets after the event concludes. The in-game Pokemon TCG Pocket news also notably calls this event “Wonder Pick Event Part 1,” so based on that, expect a “Part 2” to be happening later on after we see how this first event works out.