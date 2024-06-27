Pokemon TCG Announces Stellar Crown Set for September

The Pokemon Trading Card Game will be launching a new Stellar Crown expansion this September. Today, The Pokemon Company announced that it would release the new set, which will contain new Stellar Tera Pokémon ex cards. These new cards (inspired by the Stellar Tera-type found in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet) will have a special stellar attack that uses three types of energy to use and will also feature "unique" illustrations featuring the "brilliant crystalline qualities" of the Stellar Tera Pokemon. The new set will also introduce Archaludon, Hydrapple and Terapagos to the game.

The set will also include the following cards:

Three ACE SPEC rare Trainer cards

10 Pokémon ex and four Stellar Tera Pokémon ex

13 illustration rare Pokémon

Six special illustration rare Pokémon and Supporter cards

Three hyper rare gold etched cards

The new set will consist of cards taken from the Japanese Stellar Miracle set that will be released in July. This might be a smaller set, given that it will only contain cards from one Japanese expansion instead of multiple expansions.

The official description for the Stellar Crown set reads: Descend into a world below the surface and discover the true potential of the Terastal phenomenon! The Legendary Pokémon Terapagos takes the throne, joined by Cinderace ex, Lapras ex, and Galvantula ex, all wielding brilliant new powers as Stellar Tera Pokémon ex. The newly discovered Hydrapple ex leads even more Pokémon ex into battle, and ACE SPEC cards continue to shake up the game in the Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet—Stellar Crown expansion!

Stellar Crown will officially hits retail stores on September 12th, with pre-release events starting on August 31st.