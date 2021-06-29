Former Pokemon Game Translator Expresses Regret Over Missed Opportunity

✖

Since the release of Pokemon Crystal in 2001, Pokemon fans have been given the chance to choose their playable character's appearance. In the early days, this was presented as a choice of gender, with one style for a male character, and another for a female character. Over the last few years, however, that has changed, and more recent games in the series have altered the phrasing of the question. On Twitter, former Pokemon translator Nob Ogasawara chimed in on a thread about this change, expressing his regret that he was less aware back then, and now wishes he had handled things differently.

The original post by @DogasusBackpack and Ogasawara's reply can be found embedded below.

Damnit. I wish I was more aware back then.

I missed an opportunity to help make the franchise more inclusive, and for that I'm sorry. — Nob Ogasawara (@DougDinsdale) June 27, 2021

Modern Pokemon games now have more inclusive wording when it comes to the main character's style. Games like New Pokemon Snap no longer ask players about their gender, instead asking them to select their appearance. These newer games also offer far more choices than previous games. In the thread above, many Pokemon fans expressed their support for Ogasawara, pointing out that the conversation around gender has evolved significantly since those earlier games released; Ogasawara has not been involved with the franchise since Pokemon Platinum in 2008. Ogasawara replied that he "had the ears of people who could've made a difference," and he is just "glad things are gradually changing for the better."

As cultural standards change, video game creators have attempted to change with them, to offer more inclusive experiences for players. It's clear that The Pokemon Company has made strides to be more inclusive to players, and it will be interesting to see how future series entries find new ways to do just that. The Pokemon franchise has significantly evolved over the last 25 years, and it will continue to do so to keep audiences immersed in its world.

