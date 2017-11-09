Pokemon’s Classic Villains Make a Comeback in Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon

Twenty years of Pokemon villains are banding together in Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon.

A new trailer released earlier today revealed that Giovanni, Archie, Maxie, Ghetsis, Cyrus, and Lysandre will all appear in Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon as members of Team Rainbow Rocket. The trailer didn’t reveal why the villains are banding together, but their presence in the Alola region will surely bring a ton of trouble for players when the games come out next month.

Even more concerning is that Giovanni apparently has a Mewtwo in his possession, which he’ll use to battle players with. The anime series established that Giovanni and Team Rocket had a hand in creating Mewtwo, but this is the first time that connection has ever been mentioned in the Pokemon games.

Legendaries Galore

The new trailer also confirmed that every Legendary Pokemon would appear in either Pokemon Ultra Sun or Pokemon Ultra Moon. Players can capture every past Legendary Pokemon through special Ultra Wormholes, although some Pokemon are exclusive to specific games.

Pokemon Ultra Sun will have Ho-Oh, Raikou, Groudon, Latios, Dialga, Heatran, Reshiram, Tornadus, and Xerneas.

Pokemon Ultra Moon will have Lugia, Entei, Kyoogre, Latias, Plakia, Regigigas, Zekrom, Thundurus, and Yveltal.

Several Legendary Pokemon will also appear only when Legendary Pokemon from both games are present. Giratina will only appear once players have both Gialga and Palkia on their teams. Suicune will only appeare when Raikou and Entei on the player’s team. Rayquaza will only appear when Groudon and Kyogre are present, Kyurem will only appear once a player has both Reshiram and Zekrom, and Landorus will only appear after capturing both Tornadus and Thundurus.

Pokemon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire players will recognize this system as similar to how players could only capture certain Legendary Pokemon after meeting specific requirements.

More Starter Pokemon in the Wild

Legendary Pokemon aren’t the only special catchable Pokemon available in Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon. The Island Scan feature will also let players capture the Kanto, Hoenn, and Kalos Starter Pokemon.

Players use the Island Scan system by collecting points by scanning QR codes into Pokemon Sun and Moon. Once a player scans 10 QR Codes, they can unlock one Island Scan, which reveals the location of a single special Pokemon that doesn’t otherwise appear in the game. Players only get one Island Scan a day, and the Pokemon varies based on the island they’re scanning and the day of the week that the scan takes place.

Usable Totem Pokemon

One of the big surprises revealed in the trailers is that players can obtain giant-sized Totem Pokemon to use on their team.

Totem Pokemon act as mini-bosses of sorts in the Alola region, battling players during their Island Trials. Each Totem Pokemon has boosted stats and can call on allies in addition to being several sizes larger than other Pokemon of their species.

In order to obtain a Totem Pokemon, players will need to collect Totem Stickers found throughout the island. After collecting a certain amount, players will somehow be able to add a Totem Pokemon to their team. It seems that each game has its own obtainable Totem Pokemon, so players can’t just transform one of their own Pokemon into a Totem.

The Battle Agency

The final big update coming out of this new trailer is a new Battle Agency mode, which appears to be a remixed version of the Battle Factory from Pokemon Emerald and Pokemon Platinum. Players can rent powerful Pokemon and use them to battle other trainers for the chances to earn items.

This likely means that Pokemon Sun and Moon‘s Battle Tree won’t appear, which means no more cameos by popular characters like Red, Blue, and Cynthia.

It looks like the player character will also get sunglasses when competiting in the Battle Agency, although we have no idea why.

Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon comes out on November 17th.