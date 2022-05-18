Pokemon Unite Club Subscription Memberships Now Available

✖

Pokemon Unite players on Nintendo Switch and mobile devices can now subscribe to Pokemon Unite Club, a subscription service that offers set benefits each month. For $9.99, players will receive 40 Aeos Gems per day for logging in, an exclusive Holowear each month, weekly Trial Holowear, weekly trial Pokemon licenses, a 10% discount on fashion items, special portrait frames and chat bubbles, and a Hoopa-inspired fashion item for the player. The Pokemon Company has confirmed that the Hoopa fashion items, monthly Holowear, and Aeos Gems acquired from the Club will remain with the player, even if they cancel their subscription.

Information on Pokemon Unite Club can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

The UNITE Club membership is now available! By becoming a member, you can receive daily Aeos gems, access to exclusive Holowear, members-only discounts on fashion items, and more! #PokemonUNITE pic.twitter.com/qEREkIHwY2 — Pokémon UNITE (@PokemonUnite) May 17, 2022

So far, reception to Pokemon Unite Club has been a bit mixed. On one hand, the inclusions seem well worth the price, particularly for those that have been spending a lot of time with the game. On the other hand, many players have been unhappy with the game's monetization thus far, and are wary about signing up for a monthly subscription. At the end of the day, the Club's value is really going to come down to each individual player, and how much time (or money) they currently spend on Pokemon Unite.

Of course, Pokemon Unite Club is also launching at a time when a lot of people feel overwhelmed by subscription services. It seems like every company is currently pushing subscription models, and people only have so much monthly income they can devote to TV streaming services, online services, and individual game services. It's much easier for people to rationalize one time purchases, as opposed to a monthly amount. Pokemon Unite Club could actually be a way for hardcore players to save money each month (especially with how expensive Holowear can get), but casual players might feel differently.

Pokemon Unite is currently available on Nintendo Switch, iOS and Android devices. You can check out our previous coverage of the game right here.

What do you think of Pokemon Unite Club? Does this seem like the kind of thing that would be worth it for you? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!