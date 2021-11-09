Pokemon Unite Teases New Pokemon

Pokemon Unite has teased that a brand new Pokemon will be coming to the game soon. Last night, Pokemon Unite‘s social media account posted a teaser image that heavily hints at Decidueye, the Grass/Ghost-type evolution of Pokemon Sun and Moon Starter Pokemon Rowlet, will be the next playable Pokemon added to the game. The image shows several arrows with feather points flying across the arena with green auras around them. Notably, Decidueye has an archer motif and fires its own feathers at opponents. You can check out the teaser below:

Pokemon Unite is a MOBA-style free-to-play game featuring 5v5 team battles. Players control a single Pokemon and level it up by defeating wild Pokemon and opponents. Players also collect Aeos Energy from wild Pokemon and try to score goals on their opponent’s side. While the game is missing several features from traditional Pokemon games (such as type advantages), it’s still a fun blend of MOBA-style tactics and classic Pokemon. While the game is free-to-play, players have to purchase Unite Licenses from the in-game store in order to use those Pokemon in matches. Unite Licenses can be purchased either using Aeos Coins, an in-game currency earned by playing matches, or using a premium currency purchased with real-world money.

Decidueye is a popular recent Pokemon, having also appeared in Pokken Tournament DX as a playable character. With a bevy of can’t miss, long range attacks at its disposal and an exclusive Z-Move, it seems like an obvious choice for Pokemon Unite. Decidueye’s addition would also be the first non-leaked Pokemon to appear in Pokemon Unite. Dataminers were able to discern previously added Pokemon to the game, including recent additions Greedent, Sylveon, and Mamoswine. While Pokemon Unite developer Tencent were regularly releasing new Pokemon for the game at a pace of once every couple of weeks, it hasn’t released a new Pokemon since mid-October, the longest stretch without a new Pokemon since the game’s release. Although it’s not exactly a surprise that the game wouldn’t be able to keep up its aggressive release schedule, the new tease at least confirms that Tencent hasn’t dropped support for the game after just a few months.

We’ll likely receive more news about Decidueye in the coming days. Keep an eye out on Pokemon Unite‘s social media pages (or just follow our site for continuing coverage) for more news.