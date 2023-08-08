Pokemon Unite Reveals Mega Mewtwo Y Release Date, Anniversary Code

Over the last few weeks, Pokemon Unite players have had the opportunity to obtain a Unite License X for Mewtwo, which allows the Pokemon to Mega Evolve in battle into Mega Mewtwo X. That event will last through August 15th, and on August 17th, Unite License Y will become available. As its name implies, the license will allow Mewtwo to Mega Evolve into Mega Mewtwo Y. The two Mega Evolutions will look and handle differently, so players will have to figure out which one better fits their style of play.

A trailer featuring Mega Mewtwo Y can be found below.

Mega Evolutions were a mechanic first introduced in Pokemon X and Y. Some of the most popular early Pokemon were given Mega Evolutions, including Venusaur, Blastoise, Gengar, Gyarados, and more. Meanwhile, Charizard and Mewtwo actually received two Mega Evolutions, with a different one appearing in each game version. While Mega Evolutions have not remained a part of the mainline series, they have continued to appear in spin-off games, including Pokemon Go and Pokemon Unite.



The new trailer for Pokemon Unite was revealed during today's Pokemon Presents. Unfortunately, little in the way of Pokemon Unite news was offered during the presentation. Some attention was given to the game's Panic Parade mode, which was added to the game last month. The mode has teams fighting off waves of Pokemon as they try to protect Tinkaton. A gift code for the game's second anniverary was also revealed. By redeeming the code 2NDANNIVERSARY, players will receive 3-day limited licenses for both Mew and Mewtwo, as well as Platinum Boost Emblems for both.

While Pokemon Unite did not get a big focus during today's Pokemon Presents, Mewtwo maintained a major presence. In addition to Mega Mewtwo Y's impending arrival in Pokemon Unite, Mewtwo is also coming to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet later this month. This year marks 27 years since the release of Pokemon Red and Green, and Mewtwo has remained a major part of the franchise ever since. While a lot of fan favorites have been introduced in the decades since, the Legendary Psychic-type continues to appeal to new audiences!

Are you excited to see Mega Mewtwo Y in Pokemon Unite? How did you feel about today's Pokemon Presents? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!