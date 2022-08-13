Pokemon Unite Leak Reveals Next Wave of New Pokemon, Brand New Map

Some big changes could be coming soon to Pokemon Unite, along with a wave of three new Pokemon. Prolific Pokemon Unite dataminer ElChicoEevee revealed in now-deleted tweets that a new wave of Pokemon coming to Pokemon Unite in September will include Scizor, Mew, and Dodrio. Mew will apparently have the moves Surf and Transform, but no other details were provided about what sort of abilities they'll have in battle. While neither Mew nor Scizor are unexpected choices, Dodrio is not a Pokemon that we expected to see as a playable Pokemon in Pokemon Unite and could be an interesting addition given its penchant for speed.

That's not the only big change coming to Pokemon Unite. A new "Sky Castle" map is coming to the game, which will feature Rayquaza and Celebi in some capacity. Unlike other variant maps, Sky Castle will be available in ranked mode. Additionally, a new limited-time battle will allow players to battle Cynthia, the champion of the Sinnoh region, in some capacity. Likely, this is a tie-in with the Pokemon Journeys anime, as Ash is battling Cynthia in a highly publicized Masters Tournament match.

Pokemon Unite is a MOBA-style free-to-play game featuring 5v5 team battles. Players control a single Pokemon and level it up by defeating wild Pokemon and opponents. Players also collect Aeos Energy from wild Pokemon and try to score goals on their opponent's side. While the game is missing several features from traditional Pokemon games (such as type advantages), it's still a fun blend of MOBA-style tactics and classic Pokemon. While the game is free-to-play, players have to purchase Unite Licenses from the in-game store in order to use those Pokemon in matches. Unite Licenses can be purchased either using Aeos Coins, an in-game currency earned by playing matches, or using a premium currency purchased with real-world money.

Pokemon Unite is currently free-to-play on Nintendo Switch and mobile devices. Individual Pokemon can be purchased through the in-game store.