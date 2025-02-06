Pokemon Unite Is Adding Suicune Soon

Fans were initially surprised when Pokemon Unite was announced as no one saw a Pokemon MOBA coming. Still, it launched with great success and continues to see a dedicated fan base. TiMi Studio has routinely updated the game, adding more and more Pokemon to the roster. The most recent Pokemon to join the roster were Galarian Ponyta and Galarian Rapidash, but it seems the next Pokemon to be added Pokemon Unite has already been revealed.

Videos by ComicBook.com

With so many Pokemon to choose from, it must be difficult to choose which one should be added to Pokemon Unite. But a choice has to be made, and it seems that decision has come to one of the legendary Pokemon from Pokemon Gold and Pokemon Silver: Suicune.

Pokemon Unite Suicune

Suicune is a Water-type Pokemon that has been prominent across the series, making its addition to Pokemon Unite no surprise. Suicune is the box art legendary for Pokemon Crystal and has appeared in numerous other games, including Super Smash Bros. Ultimate where it can be summoned with a Pokeball, and Pokken Tournament DX where Suicune is a playable character.

While there is no release date for Suicune in Pokemon Unite, it seems Suicune’s playstyle has been revealed. Suicune is balanced and prefers to fight at mid-range. Its kit revolves around using freezing attacks and can hit a wide area, even having the ability to quickly defeat frozen Pokemon when their HP drops below a point. Along with Suicune, fans can reportedly expect new Holowear for Suicune and Ho-Oh.

Pokemon Unite Suicune & Ho-Oh Holowear.

While TiMi Studio has added numerous new Pokemon, legendary Pokemon are a little less common. Suicune joins a roster featuring the recently added Ho-Oh and Darkrai, but there are many other Pokemon in the game that start as a pre-evolution. Some players dislike having legendary Pokemon, as their power in the beginning sometimes feels overpowered.

Regardless, new content is always welcome in live-service games like Pokemon Unite. Whether it be new characters, new cosmetics, or new game modes, these updates keep games fresh and help retain current players while attracting new players.

As stated above, there is no release date confirmed for Suicune in Pokemon Unite, nor do players know if Suicune will be available for free. More information will likely come to light soon, but until then, players at least know the legendary Pokemon will be added soon.