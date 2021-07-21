Pokemon Unite - How to Unlock All Pokemon

✖

Pokemon Unite gives players the ability to unlock every single Pokemon in the game for free, but be prepared to do a lot of grinding to get the full roster. Pokemon Unite is a free-to-play game built around 5v5 MOBA-style matches. The game's initial roster includes 20 Pokemon, but players won't have access to most of the Pokemon when they start the game. Instead, players will need to obtain Unite License to unlock a Pokemon and add them to their permanent roster.

Players can currently obtain up to four Unite Licences for free. Players will get to choose between Pikachu, Snorlax, Charizard, Eldegoss, and Talonflame when they complete the tutorial. The four Pokemon that players don't pick will then become "locked" until players purchase their Unite Licenses later in the game. Players can obtain an additional two Unite Licences simply for reaching certain Trainer Levels - they'll obtain the Unite License for Slowbro at Level 2 and the Unite Licence for Venusaur at Level 5. For a limited time, players will also obtain the Unite License for Zeraora for free.

To help supplement a player's roster, a select few Pokemon are also temporarily unlocked for players to try out. Pokemon Unite will rotate these Pokemon in and out periodically, so you'll need to still obtain their Unite License to play as your favorite Pokemon all the time.

Here are the costs to purchase Unite Licenses for every Pokemon. Please note that Aeos Coins are a free currency that players obtain by winning matches, while Aeos Gems are a paid currency obtained through purchases in Pokemon Unite's in-game store.