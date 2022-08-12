Pokemon Announces World Championship Giveaways

The Pokemon Company has announced a pair of giveaways to celebrate the upcoming Pokemon World Championships in London. A Victini will be distributed to all players next weekend during the Pokemon World Championships, with the code for the Mythical Pokemon being given out during the live stream next week. The Victini will know the moves V-Create, Work Up, Zen Headbutt and Flame Charge and will be holding a Starf Berry. Additionally, in-person attendees to the World Championships in London will get a Sinistea appropriately holding a MooMoo Milk and will know the moves Celebrate, Memento, Metronome and Aromatherapy.

Both Pokemon are appropriate as a celebration for the Pokemon World Championships. Victini is the Victory Pokemon, with the Pokemon always appearing to bring "victory" in competitions. Meanwhile, Sinistea is a Ghost-type Pokemon who literally possesses a tea cup and eventually evolves into a Polteageist, which is a ghost possessing a teapot. Given that Sinistea has two forms – one that possesses a genuine tea cup and the other that possesses a counterfeit tea cup – it'll be interesting to see which form is given out to players.

The Pokemon World Championships will take place from August 18-August 21 in London, England. The first in-person World Championships to take place in three years, the event will see players to compete to be the best in Pokemon video game competition, the Pokemon Trading Card Game, Pokemon Unite, Pokken Tournament DX, and Pokemon Go. This year's event will be the first to include Pokemon Unite and Pokemon Go competitions and will be the last to include Pokken Tournament DX.

The Pokemon Company is also giving away copies of Ash's current Pokemon to celebrate Ash's participation in the Masters Tournament, a competition featuring the 8 best trainers in the world.