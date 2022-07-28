Pokimane Passed as Most-Watched Female Streamer

When people think of the most popular female streamers in the world, they likely think of a few names such as Pokimane, Valkyrae, Amouranth, Jinnytty, and a couple of others. That said, one of these streamers is currently blowing away the competition, and that streamer is Amouranth. In the second quarter of this year, Kaitlyn 'Amouranth' Siragusa is dominating her fellow top female streamers, with millions of more hours watched than even her closest competition. In fact, she almost has double the number of hours watched as the next most-watched female streamer, Pokimane.

According to figures provided by StreamHatchet, 8.2 million hours of Amouranth stream content has been watched in Q2 2022. The closest female streamer to this is Pokimane with 4.5 million. That said, it's worth noting that Amouranth streams far more than Pokimane and a lot of her competition at the top. When you combine the female list with the male list, Amouranth ranks 56th.

As you may know, this isn't the first time Amouranth has topped the charts, and it probably won't be the last. How long she will hold onto the crown though, remains to be seen. While there's consistency each quarter among the top rankers, the order is often fluid and constantly changing.

Amouranth, for those that don't know, is an American streamer who has been popular for several years now, but really rose to prominence alongside the Hot Tub Meta on Twitch, which she was a pioneer of. Beyond Twitch, she boasts one of the most popular OnlyFans in the world and over 800k subscribers on YouTube.

For more coverage on all things gaming and gaming related -- including all of the latest news, rumors, and leaks -- click here or, alternatively, check out the links listed right below: