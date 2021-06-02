Pokimane Weighs in on Dating Twitch Streamers

✖

Speaking to Matthew "Mizkif" Rinaudo Imane "Pokimane" Anys revealed why she would find it difficult to date a fellow big Twitch streamer. Right now, in 2021, Pokimane is one of the biggest names on Twitch and in streaming, and has been for a couple of years. That said, it sounds like she's not very interested in dating a fellow big streamer, or at least not one extremely dedicated to the profession.

While speaking to Mizkif about a variety of things, Pokimane was asked if she would ever date a big streamer. To this end, Pokimane sat on the fence, but noted if she did, they would have to check a few boxes.

"Um it depends," said Pokimane after a long pause and after being asked if she could ever date a big streamer. "They would have to have a lot of social experience, and a high EQ (emotional intelligence). I don't think I could date someone where streaming is their life. You know?"

Pokimane continued:

"What I’m trying to say is I’ve found that a lot of people that stream a ton don’t have a ton of social experience because they’ve spent so much of their lives playing games. Which can be okay, but if you’re still spending all of your time just streaming, it’s a little bit tough. But it's the same for kinda any job. If someone is just working constantly, and their work overtakes their life, it's hard to be in a relationship with someone like that."

As you may know, many of the biggest Twitch streamers are currently dating fellow streamers, all of which are either big going into the relationship or made big by the relationship. However, many top streamers don't fall into this category, and some even keep their loved ones far away from the camera.

