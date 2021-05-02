Pokimane Could Get Her Own Weapon Skin in Valorant

✖

Twitch star Imane "Pokimane" Anys has made it known that she would love to see her own weapon skin set appear in Valorant and those that work on the multiplayer shooter over at Riot Games might end up making that desire a reality. Although this is by no means confirmed to happen just yet, a recent interaction on Twitter tells us that the partnership between the two could be happening at some point.

The root of this story began when a user by the name of Seso mocked up what a Pokimane weapon skin concept in Valorant could look like. The skin was specifically applied to the Vandal gun from the game and featured colors of pink, blue, white, and yellow. Pokimane herself then ended up seeing the design and was thrilled with what it looked like. "Oh my god please I would do anything for this," she said in a reply on Twitter.

omg plz iwoqasedkjiwqklaj @PlayVALORANT i would do ANYTHING for this — pokimane ❤️ (@pokimanelol) April 29, 2021

Where the story gets a bit more interesting is where Riot steps in. Aliana Miller, who works on the influencer team at Riot Games responded to the design simply saying that the mockup had been "noted." Pokimane then saw this message and proceeded to respond with gibberish to express her excitement. She also threw in some eyes and hear emojis as well for good measure.

Again, it's worth stressing that there are no certainties that Pokimane will get her own weapon skin in Valorant, but it wouldn't be the first time she has shown up in a video game. Perhaps Poki's most well-known item in a video game comes with her special emote in Fortnite that was modeled after a dance she created. Although the emote has since been removed from the game, it does reappear every now and again. Whether or not she'll be able to add Valorant to her list of credits in the future remains to be seen.

So how do you feel about all of this? Would you like to see Pokimane make her way into Valorant in a manner such as this? Let me know your thoughts down in the comments section below.

[H/T Dexerto]