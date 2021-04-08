Pokimane Returns to Fortnite Item Shop

✖

Pokimane is returning to the Fortnite Item Shop update tonight, or more specifically, the Poki emote is. The emote was added to the Item Shop back in January, and it hasn't been seen since. That said, it's finally returning tonight. Taking to Twitter, the Twitch streamer confirmed the emote will be back in the Item Store with tonight's update.

Right now, it's unclear how much it will cost, but it will presumably be 500 V-Bucks like it was when it released back in January as part of the Icon Series. According to Pokimane, the emote is back due to popular demand, though this hasn't been confirmed by Epic Games.

While we know the Poki emote will be back with tonight's Item Store update, that's all we know about the update. What else will be in the Item Shop remains to be seen, and we probably won't know until it drops in a few hours.

since you guys asked for it... my poki @FortniteGame Emote is back TONIGHT! 🥰 pic.twitter.com/4b0NJ4J2A9 — pokimane (@pokimanelol) April 8, 2021

At the moment of publishing, there's still no word of a Pokimane skin coming to the game. As you may know, other streamers and internet personalities, such as Ninja, have received skins. Of course, it's possible Pokimane was offered a skin in the game but turned it down.

Pokimane is one of the most popular streamers in the world, and has been for a couple of years. However, unlike someone, she's not known for streaming Fortnite, though she certainly streamed plenty of the free-to-play battle royale game during its height, like every streamer on Twitch.

