Steam Game With Near Perfect 100% Reviews Only $1.19 for Limited Time

Thanks to the start of the holiday shopping season, many gaming platforms are having their biggest sales of the year. This includes Steam, one of the most popular places to get PC games. Their Black Friday sale has some impressive deals, and that includes a staggering 94% off one of the platform’s higest-rated games. Now through December 1st, gamers can get story-rich anime horror game Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc at its lowest-ever price.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc released in 2016 from Spike Chunsoft, a developer known for its solid anime-style games. The game normally costs $20 at full price, but is currently 94% off on Steam. That means you can get a PC copy of the highly-rated game for just $1.19 now through December 1st. It’s also on sale for Nintendo Switch, but with a smaller 70% discount.

Is Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc Still Worth Playing in 2025?

Image courtesy of Spike Chunsoft

The Danganronpa series is a popular Japanese line of visual novel murder mystery games. And Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc is the first game in the series, making it an essential introduction. And despite being nearly 10 years old, this visual novel mystery game has maintained an Overwhelmingly Positive rating on Steam. 95% of the game’s 15,000+ reviews on the platform are positive. This alone is enough to recommend the game when it’s on sale for less than $2. Steam Deck owners will want to note the game is rated Playable, not Verified, for the handheld, however.

If you’ve never played a Danganronpa game before, here’s a bit more info on what to expect. Trigger Happy Havoc is a visual novel murder mystery game with an anime art style and some psychological horror elements. In it, you will investigate a series of murders while trapped inside your school. This means interviewing classmates, searching for clues, and engaging in mock trials to catch the killer. Thanks to the visual novel art style, it still holds up pretty well despite its age, so it’s well worth playing if you like this kind of game.

Other Visual Novel and Steam Game Deals You Might Be Interested In

Image courtesy of Turtle Rock Studios and Warner Bros. Games

Already played this one, or just looking for even more great game deals? Here are a few other discounts you might be interested in.

There’s just a few more days to grab some games at what will likely be their lowest prices of the year. So, if you need something to play this winter, you may want to take advantage of Black Friday game deals while you can.

What games are you grabbing on sale this year? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!