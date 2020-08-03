Power Rangers: Heroes of the Grid Reveals Forever Rangers and Squatt and Baboo Packs

Renegade Game Studios gave fans a glimpse at what they’ve got cooking over the rest of this year during their Gen Con panel, and you can be that some Power Rangers additions were in the mix. Towards the end of the panel, Renegade lifted the veil of secrecy on two new Character Packs for their hit Power Rangers game Heroes of the Grid, and things kicked off with a new Character Pack that features two of Rita’s most notable minions. That’s right, Renegade is following up their well-received Bulk and Skull pack with a pack that stars Squatt and Baboo, and we cannot wait to get this on our table, especially after seeing that cover. That said, that wasn’t all they teased, as there were some Thunderzords in the mix as well.

The cover to the Squatt and Baboo Character Pack shows Billy and Kimberly after drinking some of Baboo’s potion, and as we saw in that episode of Mighty Morphin, they go on to become true teenagers with attitude as a result. No word on whether they can actually turn your Billy or Kimberly characters during gameplay, but we’re still eager to see what’s included in the pack.

They also have another Legendary Ranger Pack coming out, and the cover features several of the Thunderzords, so you can draw your own conclusions about who will be featured. The pack is officially called the Legendry Ranger Forever Rangers Pack, and it will be part of their upcoming pre-order campaign alongside Squatt and Baboo.

They also revealed one more secret addition to the game that fans will get if they pre-order those packs, though they weren’t dishing out any details just yet.

We’re eager to see what that secret addition is, and hopefully, we won’t have to wait too much longer to find out.

You can find the official description below.

“Power Rangers: Heroes of the Grid is a co-operative board game for 2-5 players that challenges your team to save Angel Grove from Rita Repulsa’s evil army of monsters. Work together to fight off the incoming horde while building up your strength to protect the city from the most dangerous monsters in the universe! Prepare for your destiny. It’s Morphin Time!”

Power Rangers: Heroes of the Grid is available now

