Praey for the Gods’ New Gameplay Footage Looks Like Shadow of the Colossus, But In A Frozen Wasteland

New gameplay footage of No Matter Studios’ upcoming giant-slaying action-adventure game, Praey for the Gods, has surfaced (via IGN), and it looks like a snowy Shadow of the Colossus, which is a good thing. In fact, it’s a great thing.

The new gameplay footage — which comes in at over four minutes — features not only a battle with a giant Yeti-looking thing, but taking the down the big bad by crawling all over it, like in Shadow of the Colossus. The trailer also showcases a little bit of environmental platforming, and again, also like Shadow of the Colossus, a little bit of animation jank, but that’s excusable when you’re animating colossal monsters, especially as a small indepdent team.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The former Kickstarter title — that had to change its name following a lawsuit from Bethesda — first appeared back in 2015 and has been a long-time-coming. But every time the game surfaces after a period of deep sleep, it looks better.

In addition to slaying giant beasts, the game features a vast and mysterious frozen world, dynamic weather, a day/night cycle, and non-linear gameplay where you choose who to battle and how. Oh, and there’s also loot. So Shadow of the Colossus, but with loot. Sounds like my bets dream every night.

It’s important to note that the above footage is from an alpha build of the game, or in other words, is pretty early stuff. Further, it is subject to change — as well as improvement — over time.

Praey for the Gods is in development for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, and is still currently without a release date. Further, there has been no word of whether a Nintendo Switch release is in the pipeline or not.

Anyway, below you can read more about the game, courtesy of an official elevator pitch from No Matter Studios itself:

“In Praey for the Gods, you play a lone hero sent to the edge of a dying world to discover the mystery behind a never-ending winter. Arriving with only the clothes on your back, you must survive the colossal dangers that you encounter. To restore balance and reclaim the land from the brink, you will be faced with questions that not even a God knows the answer to.”