Prime Gaming Reveals 9 Free Games For June 2025

With the summer season setting in, the heat is on this June with a fresh batch of new free games from Prime Gaming. Amazon Prime members can download and play nine free games this month, which include a few hidden gems perfect for those who want to beat the summer heat by journeying to far-off planets. Whether you are someone who loves minimalist puzzle games or wants to take a walk on the wild side with a roguelike turn-based title, there is something for you to enjoy. With titles like Mordheim: City of the Damned and The Abandoned Planet available today, games such as Death Squared and FATE: Undiscovered Realms will make their way throughout the month on GOG for Prime members.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Sure, previous months like April and May had more titles for Prime Gaming members, but these titles aren’t skimping on bringing the fun under the hot summer sun. The Thief series has been around for decades now, but if you somehow haven’t played all the games in the franchise, one of Eidos Interactive’s best titles, Thief: Deadly Shadows, coming to the service later this month. Last month, the second installment in the Thief franchise arrived for Prime subscribers, with the next entry making its way to players this month. Another hit stems from The Adandoned Planet, a retro-inspired point-and-click adventure title from Dexter Team Games, which garnered positive reviews from both critics and gamers alike.

The Prime Gaming June 2025 codes can only be redeemed from their respective websites. With GOG being the primary source for these titles, a few will be available through the Amazon Games App and the Legacy Games Code. In any case, you’ll need to download these launchers to play the games whenever they become available to claim. The codes can be found on the Prime Gaming website, where you will need to find the game(s) you want to get. A batch of new titles will be released every Thursday to claim on the website. Once you redeem the code(s), they will be available to access on their respective launchers. The full list of game titles available for free for Prime members to enjoy this June can be found below.

Available Now (June 1st)

Mordheim: City of the Damned [GOG Code]

The Adandoned Planet [Amazon Games App]

June 12th

Station to Station [Amazon Games App]

Death Squared [GOG Code]

June 19

Dark Envoy [GOG Code]

FATE: Undiscovered Realms [GOG Code]

June 26th

Thief: Deadly Shadows [GOG Code]

Jupiter Hell [GOG Code]

Gallery of Things: Reveries [Legacy Games Code]

One of the nice things about Prime Gaming is that these titles will be around long after this month ends. With titles such as LEGO Star Wars – Complete Saga and Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Digital Deluxe Edition still available on the service, there’s no shortage of exciting content to dive into this month. Many of the games listed above are shorter in gameplay, but seeing how this month is jam-packed with gaming events like Summer Game Fest, it’s enough to keep you going through the season. With more titles arriving on Prime Gaming each month, make sure to check out ComicBook.com for the latest news and updates.