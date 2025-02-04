Project G.G. in Question After Senior PlatinumGames Developers Depart

PlatinumGames might be losing its golden touch. Many have questioned whether or not the departure of Bayonetta creator and former PlatniumGames vice president Hideki Kamiya had any effect on his latest project with the game development studio. Kamiya is currently working as the director for the Ōkami sequel under his new independent studio CLOVERS Inc., so his involvement with the anticipated Project G.G. was questionable. However, Kamiya has now addressed new information regarding several high-profile Platinum developers leaving the company which spells more trouble for the secret superhero project.

While we can’t be sure about Project G.G‘s status, PlatinumGames’ website has now delisted the game from its slate of titles, which has also taken down pages for Mad World, Sol Cresta, Babylon’s Fall, and World of Demons. The former Project G.G. link leads viewers to the Platinum homepage. Kamiya mentioned the Ultraman-inspired project in an interview in December with VGC, admitting that he regretted not being able to see the title through until the end. While there is a small possibility that Platinum could continue production on the game, seeing the title removed from the website doesn’t give any hope, even if a superhero is involved.

Project G.G. In Peril After High-Profile Developers Leave Platinum

According to Kamiya’s latest YouTube video, the director seemingly confirmed that several high-profile developers have left the company, with some reportedly following Kamiya after his departure in October 2023. At the end of the video, a “bonus” segment was shown with footage of a “former PlatinumGames directors’ drinking party.” Among Kamiya were Bayonetta 3 director Yusuke Miyata, Bayonetta Origins director Abebe Tinari, Metal Gear Rising director Kenji Saito, Astral Chain director Takahisa Taura, and Anarchy Reigns and Resident Evil character designer Masaki Yamanaka.

While Tinari’s departure was confirmed last month, the other former developers were never touched upon. Taura, Saito, Miyaya, and Yamanaka worked on relatively recent projects like 2022’s Bayonetta 3 and 2023’s Bayonetta Origins. This update doesn’t spell good news for the future of the Bayonetta titles either, given that three former directors of the series have left the company. For Taura, it was suggested that the Astral Chain director could be founding his own studio.

ProjecT G.G. was set to start a new chapter for platinumgames, as the title was created without the assistance of other studios.

As for the rest of the former developers, Kamiya stated “Wherever they go from here, they’ll create things that only they can.” With their current status in the gaming industry still unknown, there is a chance that some might have joined Kamiya at CLOVERS Inc.

Kamiya’s history with Platinum has been tough, given The Wonderful 101 creator’s reveal for leaving the studio. In a DenFamiNicoGamer interview from December, Kamiya confirmed that he had a non-compete clause requiring him to be unemployed for a year. On top of this, the former vice president had disagreements with PlatinumGames CEO Atsushi Inaba about the company’s direction. While Kamiya’s relationship with Platinum seems tainted, he did open up about the chance of collaborating with the company alongside CLOVERS Inc. in the future.

With Project G.G. delisted from PlatinumGames’ website as well as former high-ranking developers out of the company, the chances of getting this superhero title are unknown. Hearing Kamiya being open to working with the company does give a sliver of hope for the future, but our superhero isn’t coming to save the day anytime soon.