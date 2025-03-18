Classic PS1 Game From 1997 to Return With New Remaster Very Soon

A classic PS1 game that released all the way back in 1997 is now confirmed to return on modern platforms in the form of a new remaster soon. By all accounts, 1997 might have been the best year that the PS1 ever saw. It was a year filled with fantastic releases for the original PlayStation and included the likes of Final Fantasy VII, Tekken 3, Grand Theft Auto, Castlevania: Symphony of the Night, Mega Man Legends, Gran Turismo, Bushido Blade, Oddworld: Abe’s Oddysee, and Crash Bandicoot 2: Cortex Strikes Back amongst many, many others. While some of these PS1 games mentioned have already received remasters of their own in the decades since they originally launched, it’s one popular platformer that is now set to get the same treatment in mere weeks.

Announced today by Argonaut Games, the studio unveiled that its remaster of Croc: Legend of the Gobbos will be releasing next month on April 2nd. Originally released in September 1997, Croc was one of many platformers that launched on the PS1 during the console’s run. While it doesn’t have the same name-recognition as franchises like Spyro the Dragon and Crash Bandicoot, Croc is still a cult-classic that many look back fondly upon to this day.

Croc: Legend of the Gobbos will become easier than ever to play as this remaster won’t just be coming to PS5 and PS4, but also Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. This release of the Croc remaster has also been a long time coming as the project was first announced back in 2023. The remaster was then set to arrive in late 2024, but Argonaut Games had to delay the project once again at the last minute. Fortunately, for those who are tired of waiting for this return from Croc, it will now finally drop in a little over two weeks.

To see more of what this remaster of Croc: Legend of the Gobbos will entail, you can check out its latest trailer and description below.

Croc: Legend of the Gobbos

“Croc Legend of the Gobbos is the heartwarming journey of an endearing, humble little crocodile equipped with only his iconic backpack and a wiggly butt as he platforms his way across a series of unique worlds by running, jumping, climbing, swimming and tail spinning on his quest to rescue his adopted family of Gobbos from the grasp of the evil sorcerer Baron Dante and his impish Dantini hordes.

With its broad appeal and groundbreaking creativity, the original game quickly became a multi-million selling platforming classic, and while the Croc Legend of the Gobbos remaster delivers an authentic gameplay experience that transports players back to the golden age of gaming, it also introduces a roster of modern updates including enhanced HD graphics, modern control mechanics with an updated camera, and retro video modes to recreate the gaming experience that charmed us in the 1990s.

Dive into a beautifully recreated world filled with vibrant colors, captivating landscapes, and playful challenges which will ignite your imagination. The Croc Legend of the Gobbos remaster offers an authentic blend of nostalgia and modern gameplay, ensuring a gaming experience that pays homage to the original while inviting a new generation to discover its timeless magic.”