New PS1 Remaster Gets Delayed Right Before Launch

A much-anticipated remaster of a PS1 game from 1997 has seen its release date delayed incredibly close to launch. 1997 was a huge year for the PS1 that saw games like Final Fantasy VII, Castlevania: Symphony of the Night, Crash Bandicoot 2, Armored Core, Gran Turismo, and Grand Theft Auto all come to the original PlayStation. And while none of these titles were the ones that were going to be getting remastered for modern hardware, it’s instead a PS1 platformer that has now seen its return pushed into 2025.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In a recent announcement from Argonaut Games, it was revealed that the new remaster of Cros: Legend of the Gobbos has now slipped into next year. Originally, this revamped version of Croc was set to launch at some point this month across PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Now, it has been delayed into the first quarter of next year, which means it will instead arrive at some point between January and March. As for the reason behind the release date change, Argonaut said it simply wants to improve this new remaster of Croc as much as it can before getting it into the hands of players.

“After careful consideration, we have decided to push the launch into Q1 2025,” said the statement announcing the delay. “This decision was not made lightly, but we believe that a little more time is needed to add the final touches to ensure the game meets the high standards that we aspire to and which you deserve. We understand that after 27 years of waiting, this news might be a little disappointing, especially with the festive season coming soon. However, our goal has always been to deliver a game with the quality and polish that will truly delight. We appreciate your patience and support as we work to bring Croc back in the best possible way.”

Although it might be disappointing to some to see the remaster of Croc: Legend of the Gobbos delayed so late, there still should be plenty of other classic PlayStation games to play throughout December. In fact, one iconic trilogy of games from the PS2 is set to return on PS5 and PS4 later this month, much to the excitement of many fans. You can learn more about that upcoming release right here.