New PS1 Re-Release Comes With a Disappointing Downside

The latest PS1 game from the past that has been re-released on PS5 and PS4 comes with a rather disappointing downside. As of this week, PlayStation has let loose Tekken 3 on modern platforms. Considered by some to be the greatest fighting game that was ever released on PS1, Tekken 3 now being more easily available is a pretty big deal. Despite the excitement, though, there is one major omission with the release that might leave some PlayStation fans unhappy.

Available to play starting today, Tekken 3’s new port on PS5 and PS4 sadly doesn’t contain trophy support. This lack of trophies is something that we’ve seen in the past with other PS1 and PS2 games that Sony has brought over to current-generation platforms. It’s currently not clear why trophies aren’t included with Tekken 3, but for those who were hoping to spend time grinding the game to earn its Platinum trophy, that will not be possible.

Will This Feature Ever Be Added?

While Tekken 3 doesn’t have trophies at the moment, there’s always the chance that they could be added to the game in the future through an update. In the past, other PS1 and PS2 re-releases have launched without trophies but have added them weeks or months later as a result of fan feedback. As such, there’s a precedent for this to happen here with Tekken 3.

Sadly, it seems more likely than not that trophies will simply never come to Tekken 3. The reason for this belief is because the PS5 and PS4 version of Tekken 2, which launched in 2022, also didn’t feature trophies. Publisher Bandai Namco has never added trophy support to Tekken 2 in the years following its launch, so there’s a high likelihood that it won’t look to do so here with Tekken 3. While this is by no means a guarantee, it’s still something that fans shouldn’t get their hopes up for.

Despite this, Tekken 3 still comes with a slew of new features like quick saves, improved visuals, and a rewind function, all of which were never seen on PS1. This is arguably the easiest (and best) way to play Tekken 3 nowadays and can be purchased for merely $9.99 on the PlayStation Store. Conversely, those subscribed to PlayStation Plus Premium can download the game for free through its “Classics” catalog.