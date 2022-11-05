New PlayStation Leak Points to Return of PS1 Classic

A new PlayStation leak has all but confirmed the return of a PS1 classic, which will presumably return via PlayStation Plus Premium. The game in question can trace its origins back to 2001, a year when the likes of GTA 3, Halo: Combat Evolved, Metal Gear Solid 2, Devil May Cry, SSX Tricky, Super Smash Bros. Melee, and a huge list of other great games released. It was one of the greatest years in gaming to date. It was also the year when Syphon Filter 3 was released, which isn't as critically acclaimed as the games above but is still part of a classic PlayStation series. As you may know, its two predecessors have already been brought to PS4 and PS5 via PS Plus Premium, so it's not very surprising to see the third game now coming as well.

While Syphon Filter 3 has not been officially confirmed for PS4 and PS5, the game has been rated for the platforms by The Game Rating and Administration Committee of Korea. In other words, South Korea is preparing for the game to release on PS4 and PS5. If this sounds familiar, it's because the PS4 and PS5 versions of the first two games leaked the same exact way.

Syphon Filter 3, a third-person stealth game meets third-person shooter, was released on November 6, 2001, via Bend Studio, the studio best known in the modern era for Days Gone. Upon release, the game garnered a 73 on Metacritic. How well it sold, we don't know, but it was enough for the series to continue. That said, in the modern era it's dormant.

At the moment of publishing, none of the implicated parties have commented on this leak. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, for more PlayStation coverage -- including both the latest official news and the latest unofficial rumors and leaks -- click here.

H/T, Gematsu.