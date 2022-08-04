PS1 Fans Thrilled to See Beloved RPG Finally Returning

Longtime fans of the original PlayStation are thrilled to see that one of the most beloved RPGs that first came to the console in 1998 is making a comeback. Square Enix announced this morning that after numerous leaks, Tactics Ogre: Let Us Cling Together is making a return on modern platforms later this year. This new version of the game, called Tactics Ogre: Reborn, is set to come to PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, and PC on November 11, 2022. And while this re-release was somewhat expected, that hasn't kept fans from being over the moon.

Following the formal reveal of Tactics Ogre: Reborn, social media began to fill up with a ton of positive reactions from fans. Most people were ecstatic to see that the game is getting huge overhauls to its graphics and its music while still featuring the same tactical gameplay that the series is known for. Others were simply thrilled to see Square Enix return to this franchise whatsoever, especially since it hasn't been heard from since the PSP.

In short, fan excitement for Tactics Ogre: Reborn seems to be incredibly high and gives fans hope that Square will end up returning to more of its most popular PS1 games in the future. Whether or not that happens remains to be seen, but at the very least, Tactics Ogre will finally be playable in a new form in just a couple of short months.

If you'd like to see some of these fan reactions to Tactics Ogre: Reborn for yourself, be sure to keep reading on down below.