PS1 Fans Thrilled to See Beloved RPG Finally Returning
Longtime fans of the original PlayStation are thrilled to see that one of the most beloved RPGs that first came to the console in 1998 is making a comeback. Square Enix announced this morning that after numerous leaks, Tactics Ogre: Let Us Cling Together is making a return on modern platforms later this year. This new version of the game, called Tactics Ogre: Reborn, is set to come to PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, and PC on November 11, 2022. And while this re-release was somewhat expected, that hasn't kept fans from being over the moon.
Following the formal reveal of Tactics Ogre: Reborn, social media began to fill up with a ton of positive reactions from fans. Most people were ecstatic to see that the game is getting huge overhauls to its graphics and its music while still featuring the same tactical gameplay that the series is known for. Others were simply thrilled to see Square Enix return to this franchise whatsoever, especially since it hasn't been heard from since the PSP.
In short, fan excitement for Tactics Ogre: Reborn seems to be incredibly high and gives fans hope that Square will end up returning to more of its most popular PS1 games in the future. Whether or not that happens remains to be seen, but at the very least, Tactics Ogre will finally be playable in a new form in just a couple of short months.
If you'd like to see some of these fan reactions to Tactics Ogre: Reborn for yourself, be sure to keep reading on down below.
Don't Sleep on Tactics Ogre
Tactics Ogre is the best game you've never played. pic.twitter.com/d4yF69DWws— Sunil Godhania (@SunGod87) August 4, 2022
Square Enix Did Great on the Remaster
Tactics Ogre Reborn is actually the best a Square Enix remaster game has looked in the last 5 years.— JXUA (@jxuajarrett) August 4, 2022
Switch Fans Are Especially Thrilled
They just confirmed the Tactics Ogre remake is official! And it's also coming to the Switch! This news brings me joy!— Ziggy, Tabletop Taurus (@ziggybull) August 4, 2022
It's Finally Happening!!
TACTICS OGRE REBORN REAL— ᴄᴀʟɪxᴛᴇ 🐇 (@deityofvices) August 4, 2022
Release the Game Now
So pumped for #TacticsOgre!! I only wish this game came out like NOW and not when there’s a dozen other games coming out around the same time. https://t.co/iX958CmBm7— Andy (@AndSpaceY) August 4, 2022
Bring Back Final Fantasy Tactics as Well!
I'm hoping a Tactics Ogre re-release is a good sign for maybe some more Final Fantasy Tactics stuff... or maybe a remaster 🥺 plz— Gwyndolin ♡ OF and MV t-girlie ♡ (@gwyndolingraves) August 4, 2022
It's Even Pulling in New Fans
I've never heard of Tactics Ogre, but as the resident Tactics liker of my friends, I like what I'm seeing— Elise 🌺 (@SivShele) August 4, 2022
Spreading the Tactics Ogre Gospel
hello have you all heard the good word of tactics ogre reborn— Valerian Raithewall (TACTICS OGRE REBORN IS REAL!) (@ValerianEmp) August 4, 2022
The New Music is PERFECT
Looking fucking GOOD, and holy crap that new soundtrack @AnoriandGD @GameDadJP https://t.co/pXkwVxiPpI— Scott White (@ProfessorRPG) August 4, 2022
An Excellent Year for Strategy Games
I’m a HUGE fan strategy / tactical turn based games and this year we’re getting…
🔹 Marvel’s Midnight Suns
🔹 Tactics Ogre Reborn
🔹 The Diofield Chronicle
Needless to say I’m eating well this holiday season! 💙 pic.twitter.com/BHMfdEhg9r— Joseph Moran BLM 🇺🇦 (@MrBadBit) August 4, 2022