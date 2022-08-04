Tactics Ogre: Reborn Officially Announced by Square Enix

Following a number of different leaks that essentially confirmed its existence many months ago, Square Enix has finally officially announced Tactics Ogre: Reborn. The title is described as "a massively enhanced edition" of 2010's Tactics Ogre: Let Us Cling Together for the PlayStation Portable, which itself was a remake of the 1998 video game of the same name for the SNES. Tactics Ogre: Reborn is officially set to release on November 11th for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam.

"Based on the 2010 release, the game features improved graphics and sound, as well as updated game design, bringing to life a new Tactics Ogre that remains true to its roots," the official description of Tactics Ogre: Reborn from Square Enix reads. "Tactics Ogre veterans will experience a game that surpasses their fondest memories, while players new to Tactics Ogre will discover a game unlike any they've ever played. Reborn and deeper than ever, the game enables players to immerse themselves in the world and intrigue of Tactics Ogre like never before."

Arise, and revive your legacy.#TacticsOgre: Reborn releases on PlayStation 5/4, Nintendo Switch, and Steam on November 11th.



Pre-order the digital version to receive the Digital Mini Soundtrack which includes 3 in-game music tracks:

In terms of new additions, Tactics Ogre: Reborn features high-definition characters and background art recreated from the originals. The pixel art, in general, has been given a facelift, which isn't necessarily going to please fans as Square Enix notoriously smooths a lot of personality and specificity out of pixel art for modern versions of video games. The user interface has been redesigned, all dialogue is fully voiced, the sound effects have been remastered, the entire soundtrack has been rerecorded by composer Hitoshi Sakimoto, and more. In terms of a modernized version of a classic, Tactics Ogre: Reborn seems to have made significant changes while keeping the core of the video game intact.

