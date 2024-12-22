PS2 Shooter Trilogy Gets Big Sale on PS Store Soon After Release

A trilogy of hugely popular PS2 games is on a steep discount for PS5 and PS4 on the PlayStation Store for a limited time. Earlier this year, Deep Silver re-released its three TimeSplitters games on modern PlayStation platforms. For the first time in roughly 20 years, this brought all three of the classic shooters to new hardware and in the process made TimeSplitters, TimeSplitters 2, and TimeSplitters: Future Perfect easier to access than ever. Now, for those who have been interested in picking up these PS5 and PS4 ports, a new deal on each game is now far too good to pass up.

At the time of this writing, all three TimeSplitters games are 75% off on the PlayStation Store. Typically, these throwback PS2 shooters tend to retail for $9.99 on PS5 and PS4, but they can now be picked up for only $2.49 each. This represents the lowest amount that any of the three ports have been sold for to this point, and is quite a staggering price cut given that these PS2 re-releases only just launched a few months back. The deal is part of the PS Store’s ongoing Holiday Sale, which means that it will last until next month on January 7th.

It’s worth noting that if you’re subscribed to PlayStation Plus Premium, you can already get these TimeSplitters games for “free”. All three titles are part of the “Classics” selection of titles on the Game Catalog that are made up of various PS1, PS2, PS3, and PSP games. Still, buying these TimeSplitters titles outright will ensure that they stay in your digital library permanently, which will give you continued access to each in the years to come.

TimeSplitters

“TimeSplitters is a renowned first-person shooter series that plunges players into an epic battle against the malevolent TimeSplitters, a race dwelling outside of time and space. Awakened from an ancient sleep, these entities tear through time’s fabric to erase humanity from history. Players must unite against this common enemy or face a grim future under their shadow.

TimeSplitters infuses humor and personality into its gameplay. Its characters are well-defined and often quirky, adding a light-hearted element to the intense action. This blend of humor and high-stakes battle sets the game apart from other shooters.”

TimeSplitters 2

“TimeSplitters 2 returns, surpassing its predecessor with a larger-than-life experience. This sequel expands on every front, offering faster-paced action, richer storytelling, and diverse graphical styles across nine thrilling time-traveling adventures. From the lawless Wild West to the neon-lit streets of Neo Tokyo, each era boasts its own atmosphere and challenges.

TimeSplitters 2 blends engaging gameplay, rich narrative, and multiplayer excitement into a definitive gaming experience. Whether you’re a shooter fan or seeking compelling storytelling, this title promises unforgettable adventures through time and space.”

TimeSplitters: Future Perfect

“TimeSplitters: Future Perfect is the pinnacle of the acclaimed series, blending action, humor, and intricate storytelling. Play as Sergeant Cortez, embarking on a time-bending journey across past, present, and future to thwart the sinister TimeSplitters. Explore diverse environments from ancient temples to futuristic cities, each with unique challenges and visual splendor.

TimeSplitters: Future Perfect honors the series’ legacy while innovating with modern gameplay elements, appealing to both longtime fans and new players. Whether for its compelling story, engaging multiplayer, or sheer entertainment value, it promises an unforgettable journey through time and space, making it a timeless addition to any gamer’s collection.”