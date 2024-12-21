95-Rated PS5 Game Only $3.99 After Massive 90% Discount

The PlayStation Store currently has a fan-favorite PS5 game for just $3.99. This same PS5 game normally costs $39.99 on the PlayStation Store, so this represents a massive discount of 90%. The PS5 game in question is also available on PS4, so the same offer is also available to PS4 users. That said, the PlayStation Store PS5 deal itself is only available until January 18. And the PS5 game is unlikely to be cheaper than this, at least anytime soon. This discount specifically is the biggest the PS5 game has received to date.

The $3.99 PS5 game hails from 2021, a notably unremarkable year from a video game release perspective. And this is because it was the year after a console launch, which are always on slower on the software side. Even in a year like 2021 though, there were still some notable releases, such as Game of the Year winner It Takes Two, Resident Evil Village, Forza Horizon 5, Deathloop, Metroid Dread, Valheim, Returnal, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, Halo Infinite, Psychonauts 2, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, Hitman 3, and The Forgotten City.

This is, of course, not an exhaustive list of notable releases in 2021. It is close to an exhaustive list of noteworthy horror games though. Resident Evil Village was arguably the only big horror game of 2021. There were some smaller releases though, such as Little Nightmares 2, Mundaun, and Tormented Souls. There was also The Medium and The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes, but both of these underwhelmed. Meanwhile, there was also one other great horror game, in particular, that flew under the radar of many: In Sound Mind.

Developed by We Create Stuff and published by Maximum Entertainment, In Sound Mind is a first-person psychological horror game that really resonated with horror fans back in 2021. This is evident by its “Overwhelmingly Positive” rating on Steam, the highest rating a game can earn on Steam. And this was achieved because 95 percent of 4,130 user reviews rate the game positively.

“This small studio puts the billion dollar game industry to shame,” reads one of these user reviews. An amazing vision, passion, creativity, blood, sweat and tears were poured into this work of game art. The storytelling in this game is the diamond shining through on an already lustrous piece. The characters you help save have real world problems that encompasses such a wide range of real world traumas its hard not to relate and empathize with them, even as they actively lash out at you, thrashing for whatever their crazed minds can cling to. This is a must play game for anyone passionate about the industry. I have bought it three times for friends already and think everyone should experience this scaring masterpiece.”

The game boasts similar ratings on the PlayStation Store, with it boasting 4.53 stars out of 5. That said, it appears consumers and critics don’t quite agree on the title as its critical scores are noticeably a bit lower. Whatever the case, PS5 users don’t have much to lose when it — or more specifically, the Deluxe Edition of the PS5 game — is only $3.99.

“As you awake in the corridors of an inexplicable building, you find the environment takes on a life of its own and leads you to discover a series of victims, all exposed to the same experimental chemical,” reads an official description of the game for those unfamiliar with it. “In your search for answers, bizarre visions emerge and introduce a host of imposing horrors…and a cat named Tonia.”

Those that decide to check out In Sound Mind on PS5, or PS4, via this PlayStation Store deal should expect a game that is about 10 to 15 hours long. The bottom of this estimate represents a mainline playthrough while the top end of the estimate is closer to a completionist run.

As for PS5 Pro support, there is none. The game is playable on the PS5 Pro, but it does not have any special enhancements that leverage the extra power of the premium PlayStation machine.

