New PS2 Games for PS5 and PS4 Already Hit With Sale

A trio of PS2 games that were recently released for PS5 and PS4 have already been discounted on the PlayStation Store. Over the past few months, Sony has steadily been re-releasing a slew of games from the PS2 era on current PlayStation hardware. Titles like Sly Cooper and the Thievius Raccoonus, Mister Mosquito, Sky Gunner, and most recently, Siren, have all made the jump to PS5 and PS4 among many others. Now, three PS2 games from the same series that just launched two months ago have been hit with a sizable sale that won’t last long.

As of this moment, all three entries in the TimeSplitters series can be purchased on the PS Store at a discount of 30%. This deal, which is set to last until November 2nd, brings the prices of TimeSplitters, TimeSplitters 2, and TimeSplitters: Future Perfect down to a mere $6.99. This marks the first time that all three PS2-era shooters have been on sale since they were added to the PlayStation marketplace in August.

While this is a great deal that should definitely be taken into account, it’s worth noting that all three TimeSplitters games for PS2 are also available for “free” as part of PlayStation Plus Premium. Like many other PlayStation Classics, the PS Plus Premium tier gives subscribers access to all sorts of games from PS1, PS2, PS3, PSP, and other legacy platforms. As such, if you’re already a member of PS Plus Premium, you can simply download and play these TimeSplitters games right now as part of your subscription.

If you’re not familiar with TimeSplitters but you’d like to learn more about the throwback PS2 franchise, you can get a look at descriptions and old-school trailers for each below.

TimeSplitters

“TimeSplitters is a renowned first-person shooter series that plunges players into an epic battle against the malevolent TimeSplitters, a race dwelling outside of time and space. Awakened from an ancient sleep, these entities tear through time’s fabric to erase humanity from history. Players must unite against this common enemy or face a grim future under their shadow.

TimeSplitters infuses humor and personality into its gameplay. Its characters are well-defined and often quirky, adding a light-hearted element to the intense action. This blend of humor and high-stakes battle sets the game apart from other shooters.”

TimeSplitters 2

“TimeSplitters 2 returns, surpassing its predecessor with a larger-than-life experience. This sequel expands on every front, offering faster-paced action, richer storytelling, and diverse graphical styles across nine thrilling time-traveling adventures. From the lawless Wild West to the neon-lit streets of Neo Tokyo, each era boasts its own atmosphere and challenges.

TimeSplitters 2 blends engaging gameplay, rich narrative, and multiplayer excitement into a definitive gaming experience. Whether you’re a shooter fan or seeking compelling storytelling, this title promises unforgettable adventures through time and space.”

TimeSplitters: Future Perfect

“TimeSplitters: Future Perfect is the pinnacle of the acclaimed series, blending action, humor, and intricate storytelling. Play as Sergeant Cortez, embarking on a time-bending journey across past, present, and future to thwart the sinister TimeSplitters. Explore diverse environments from ancient temples to futuristic cities, each with unique challenges and visual splendor.

TimeSplitters: Future Perfect honors the series’ legacy while innovating with modern gameplay elements, appealing to both longtime fans and new players. Whether for its compelling story, engaging multiplayer, or sheer entertainment value, it promises an unforgettable journey through time and space, making it a timeless addition to any gamer’s collection.”