Sony Just Did PS2 Fans Absolutely Dirty

Sony has just left virtually every PlayStation fan disappointed with the latest PS2 release. The PS2 is not only the best-selling PlayStation console to date, but a favorite of many PlayStation fans. Every PlayStation console — the PS1, PS2, PS3, PS4, PS5, PSP, and even the PlayStation Vita and PS VR machines — is a favorite of someone. There is no doubt though the PS2 is the most popular. This is not only evident in its hardware sales, but much of its software is equally cherished.

To this end, PlayStation has a vast library of popular PS2 games, and when it exhausts these options, a number of cult classics, when picking what PS2 classics to re-release on PS4 and PS5 as part of PS Plus Premium. Yet, for the month of January 2025, it has inexplicably picked a stinker.

As of this week, PS4 and PS5 users can now buy Indiana Jones and the Staff of Kings for $5.99. Meanwhile, those with PS Plus Premium, can enjoy the PS2 game for free. There is not much to enjoy though because it is not a good game. Beyond hardcore Indiana Jones fans, or those with a nostalgic attachment, PlayStation fans are not going to find much enjoyment with this one.

For those unfamiliar with the game, Indiana Jones and the Staff of Kings debuted back in 2009, deep into the era of PS2. Not only was it available via PS2, but PSP, Wii, and DS as well. And it was bad, as evident by its Metacritic scores that range from 50 to 63 depending on the platform. It is a terrible and odd pick for the one and only PS2 classic for January 2025. So, why did PlayStation choose it? We don’t know. There are literally thousands of better PS2 games. It would perhaps makes sense if it was a Sony game, and it consequently didn’t have to pay for it, but this isn’t the case. PlayStation had to pay Disney to put it on PS Plus Premium.

What makes this choice from PlayStation all the more painful is it did right by PS1 fans this month with the re-release of MediEvil 2. In other words, it understood the assignment when it came to PS1, but not PS2 apparently.

