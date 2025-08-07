Classic PS2 and Xbox Game Available for $1 for Limited Time

A classic PS2 and original Xbox game, and more specifically, a third-person action-adventure game from 2006, is available for just $1, thanks to a new and limited time 86 percent discount that is live until August 19. For those who weren’t around back in 2006 or who were not playing video games 19 years ago or who simply don’t remember the year, it had some great games. There were games like Gears of War, Bully, The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess, The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion, Saints Row, Prey, Okami, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories, New Super Mario Bros, Resistance: Fall of Man, Company of Heroes, Guitar Hero II, Final Fantasy XII, Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter, Rainbow Six: Vegas, Splinter Cell: Double Agent, Call of Duty 3, Need for Speed: Carbon, and many more. It wasn’t a landmark year for gaming, but it was certainly a great year.

2006 was also when many great franchises got their start, as you can see from the list above. That said, the list above is not even exhaustive. To this end, another series that got its start 19 years ago, and which remains active to this day, though not incredibly active, is Just Cause from Avalanche Studios. In the present, Square Enix now publishes the series, but back then it was Eidos Interactive.

As the current IP holder, it is Square Enix who has made the original Just Cause only $0.97 until August 19. Naturally, it has not made this deal available on PS2 or the original Xbox version, but the PC version available on Steam.

When Just Cause released back in 2006, it actually didn’t overly impress critics. You’d assume it was well-received considering it spawned a successful, multiple game franchise, but its Metacritic score range is high 60s to mid 70s. That said, the aforementioned duo gave the IP another try in 2010, with the release of Just Cause 2, which was well received and which cemented the series.

“Your world…Your rules! In Just Cause, you are a Latin field operative and specialist in regime change backed by top secret US government agency who will overthrow the corrupt government of San Esperito,” reads an official description of the 2006 PS2 and Xbox game for those unfamiliar with it. “The rogue South American state is suspected of stockpiling Weapons of Mass Destruction, and it’s your mission to negate the threat this poses to world peace. It could be to your advantage that the tropical paradise is about to implode as various factions vie for power – it just needs a gentle nudge in the right direction.”

Those that decide to take advantage of this deal should expect an action-adventure game that can be beat in about eight, nine, or ten hours. However, side content will take the journey closer to 20 hours. And then completionists will want to add another 10 onto this.