New PS3 System Update Shockingly Released by Sony, Here’s What It Does

A new update for PlayStation 3 consoles has surprisingly been released by Sony. As of this year, the PS3 will celebrate its 20th anniversary, as it originally launched all the way back in November of 2006. And while Sony has since released two new consoles in the PS4 and PS5 over the past two decades, the company still hasn’t completely stopped supporting the PS3 as well.

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As of this moment, PS3 system update version 4.93 is available to download around the globe. Perhaps as anticipated, the patch doesn’t do anything all that noteworthy and merely looks to improve the performance of the console. As such, anyone expecting major new features to have come to the PS3 with this update will be disappointed to find that there are no changes.

In case you want to see the full, albeit brief, patch notes for this PS3 console update for yourself, here they are courtesy of Sony:

This system software update improves system performance.

While it’s not yet known, this could feasibly be the last update that the PS3 ever receives. Prior to this patch, the last time that Sony pushed out an update for the PlayStation 3 was a little over a year ago in March 2025. The update before this then went all the way back to February 2024.

This pattern seems to suggest that Sony is at the very least committed to churning out one new update for the PS3 in the first few months of each year. Whether or not this trend will continue in 2026 isn’t known, but either way, it’s nice to see that Sony still hasn’t forgotten the PS3 entirely.

On a long enough timeline, Sony will likely begin to wind down some of the other components of the PS3 that are still live. The PlayStation Store, in particular, is still accessible on PS3 platforms despite the fact that Sony tried to close it down all the way back in 2021. It stands to reason that the PS Store will eventually shut down on PS3, but this closure doesn’t seem to be coming any time soon.

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