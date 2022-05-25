PlayStation Confirms Disappointing PS3 News for PS Plus Subscribers

✖

"Disappointing news" and "PS3" go together like Ratchet & Clank. Arguably the most disappointing mainline PlayStation console to date, Sony got a lot wrong with the PS3. Only one of these mistakes has haunted Sony well beyond the PS3's years though and that's the architecture of the console. The PS3 boasts a hyper unique architecture that doesn't play nicely with anything. This unique architecture was notoriously hard to develop games for, and since then, it's given Sony a major headache in terms of backward compatibility. Put simply, games built to the architecture of the PS3 aren't easy to get running on other hardware, which is why PS3 backward compatibility has been limited to streaming. There are rumblings this could change in the near future, but it hasn't changed yet.

The PS3 has been garnering more attention than normal lately because of the launch of the new PS Plus next month. Depending on the tier, PS Plus subscribers will soon have access to backward-compatible PlayStation games, including PS3 games. You will only be able to stream these PS3 games though, and unfortunately, this isn't the only catch.

Sony has confirmed that PS3 games available via PS Plus will not support DLC in any capacity. As you may remember, DLC was a BIG thing during the PS3 generation. It was during that generation that many of the biggest games got not just one premium DLC release, but multiple premium DLC releases. Why DLC won't be supported, we don't know. Sony doesn't go into detail in regards to the matter, but it's because it's presumably extra work.

As always, we will keep you updated as the situation evolves, but at the moment, it doesn't sound like Sony is going to provide any more information or insight on the matter.