PS3 and Xbox 360 Game From 2012 Is Returning in a Major Way

A PS3 and Xbox 360 game from 2012 is poised to return in a major way. Back in 2012, the gaming space was headlined by releases such as The Walking Dead, Mass Effect 3, Far Cry 3, Borderlands 2, XCOM: Enemy Unknown, Halo 4, Assassin’s Creed III, Dishonored, Persona 4 Golden, Fire Emblem Awakening, Guild Wars 2, New Super Mario Bros. 2, Pokemon Black and White 2, and of course, Call of Duty: Black Ops 2. In a year like 2012, it is not always easy to find attention and recognition. In fact, this is true of the PS3 and Xbox 360 generation in general. As a result, the same generation of gaming created a lot of cult classics.

One of these cult classics returned last year with a remaster. That game is Lollipop Chainsaw, which brought its zany action-adventure gameplay back to the industry 12 years later via Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP. Many assumed this would be a one-off remaster, but it turns out the game from Grasshopper Manufacture is getting multiple projects.

“Thirteen years ago, our original development team poured immense passion and creativity into creating Lollipop Chainsaw,” said Shohei Sato, president and CEO of Dragami Games, who will be handling the IP going forward “Since then, the game has continued to receive tremendous support and love from fans. We are deeply grateful for this, and it moves us profoundly. To further expand the title and meet the expectations of our fans, Dragami Games has made the important decision to move forward with a new phase of IP development for Lollipop Chainsaw.”

“As a huge fan of Lollipop Chainsaw, I am truly honored and delighted to be involved in the expansion of this IP,” added Joe Teng, the chairman of Nada Holdings. “Moving forward, Nada Holdings will devote itself wholeheartedly to preserving the spirit of the original work and meeting the expectations of its fans. Together with Dragami Games, we are committed to developing a wide range of new projects.”

For now, this is the extent of the new information. What these projects will be, and whether they will all be games, remains to be seen. It also remains to be seen how much creator Goichi Suda, aka Suda51, will be involved. What is safe to assume is that designer James Gunn will not be involved given his responsibilities shepherding DC. For those that don’t know, James Gunn was one of the designers and writers on the original.

