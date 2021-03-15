PlayStation Is Officially Shutting Down PS4 Communities

✖

Sony has confirmed that the PlayStation 4 Communities feature will officially be discontinued and shut down in April. The removal isn't totally surprising, however, as a recent set of beta patch notes for the PlayStation 4 indicated that it would, in fact, be going away in the near future. Communities, if you are not already familiar, is essentially a social feature that allows users to create groups based on specific video games or topics. In general, Sony seems to be wrapping up some of the PS4's tangled web of social features as it moves to focus on the PlayStation 5.

"Thank you for using the PS Communities feature on your PS4 console. Beginning in April 2021, this feature will no longer be supported or available on your PS4 console," the official notice of the discontinuation reads. "However, you'll still be able to stay connected and enjoy messaging features and more on your PS4 and the PlayStation App."

As the official notice states, there are plenty of social features still available to PS4 players. Parties, messages, and the like are still supported both on the console and via the official PlayStation app. The social ecosystem on the console might be shrinking, but it is not disappearing.

The PlayStation 4 remains available wherever such things are sold, and it would seem that overall support for the console will continue for the foreseeable future. The PlayStation 5, both the digital and disc version, is available now at retailers -- if you can find it in stock. You can check out all of our previous coverage of PlayStation right here.

What do you think about Sony discontinuing PlayStation 4 Communities? Were you part of any that you particularly liked?

