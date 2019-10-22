Free PS4 Themes for Mortal Kombat 11 and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Released

Today, Sony Interactive Entertainment — in collaboration with Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and Activision — released two new, free PS4 themes. One for Mortal Kombat 11, and the other for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. Both are 100 percent free, both are pretty cool looking, and both require nothing. All you need to do is hop on the PlayStation Store, and bam, all yours. The former is notably designed by Bosslogic, a talented artist out of Australia who has featured on ComicBook numerous times in the past. In addition to an incredible design that pays homage to the second best-selling game of the year, the theme also features music from the title. But that’s all it features. There’s no special icon designs or unique sounds as you navigate around the home screen. Further, the theme is static, however, it does have a different image for the top screen.

“Designing this Theme was an easy process,” writes Bosslogic about the theme over on PlayStation Blog. “I started with the Terminator. When I think of Terminator, I think dark, post-apocalyptic world. I generally prefer stylization & simplicity, and I wanted the focus to be on Arnold. WB loved the piece so much, they asked for a second one featuring the iconic original MK characters. I decided to make Scorpion the focus of this one, with Raiden and Sub-Zero featured as well. I originally had others in there, like Noob Saibot, but it didn’t work for the Theme. I love the distinctive, bright imagery and I wanted to capture each character’s personality using their iconic colors. My favorite part was putting Scorpion on a mound of skulls. To me, that just screams vengeance.”

Meanwhile, the new “Going Dark” Call of Duty: Modern Warfare theme features a simple design to match the going dark motto. Meanwhile, it also has its own music, but none of the other bells and whistles. However, it’s dynamic, so the image moves rather than sits still.

