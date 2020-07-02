PlayStation's Latest PS4 Freebie Is Now Available

✖

PlayStation's latest freebie is now available for all PS4 users. This week, Sony revealed this month's free PlayStation Plus games, but the freebies didn't end there, because this week PlayStation Plus turned 10 years old. So, in addition to giving PS4 users free PlayStation Plus games, Sony is giving PS4 users an additional freebie, and unlike the free games, this freebie is available to all PS4 users.

More specifically, all PS4 users can now download the PlayStation Plus 10th Anniversary Theme for free. That said, it's unlikely to be your new favorite theme. The theme not only boasts a bright yellow design that will burn your eyes, but it's lacking music. Further, there are no unique dashboard sounds or icon designs. It's pretty plain beyond the custom characters in the background that celebrate the last 10 years of the service.

To download the theme, you will just need to head to its PlayStation Store listing. Once downloaded, head to the themes option in the PS4 system settings menu to apply it.

At the moment of publishing, it's unclear if this theme is a limited-time download or a permanent addition to the PlayStation Store. So, if you like what you see, be sure to cop it sooner rather than later.

PlayStation Plus 10th Anniversary Theme is free on US PSN https://t.co/n2da4YsjZ1 no music at all. back to the FFVII remake tifa theme pic.twitter.com/BLExBORG6z — Wario64 (@Wario64) July 2, 2020

