PS4 Peacock App Coming Next Week

NBCUniversal's Peacock streaming service has now launched to offer viewers movies and TV shows across multiple platforms, but the PlayStation 4 isn’t among the devices currently supported. That’ll change in time, however, with the streaming app scheduled to arrive on the PlayStation 4 console starting on July 20th. Like the other platforms it’s already available on, it’ll have a free version that includes ads along with paid tiers which offer better viewing options like the removal of those ads. Peacock’s launch also left out other major platforms like Roku and Amazon Fire which still don’t currently support the streaming app.

Though the wide launch welcomed platforms like Apple TV and the Xbox One family of devices, NBCUniversal clarified in its release announcement that the app wouldn’t yet be available on the PlayStation 4.

A full list of every platform and device Peacock is available for now can be found below.

Supported Peacock Devices

Apple TV HD and Apple TV 4K

Apple iPhones and iPads

Google Chromecast

Android devices

Microsoft Xbox One

Web browsers

Vizio SmartCast TVs

LG Smart TVs

Comcast Xfinity X1 and Flex

Cox's Contour TV

To draw people in, Peacock has a bunch of free TV shows and movies pulling from NBCUniversal’s catalog of content. Parks and Recreation and Saturday Night Live have been two of the shows commonly advertised to be part of the platform and are joined with many more shows and movies available in the free tier.

If you do opt for the free tier right now or on the PlayStation 4 when it launches in a few days, you can see many of these shows and movies with ads but without paying anything. A $4.99 monthly subscription will unlock more content and viewing options but will still have ads while a $9.99 monthly subscription will get rid of those ads entirely.

Like other streaming platforms, Peacock will also offer some exclusive, original content. Plans for these “Peacock Originals” so far include works like Brave New World, The Capture, Intelligence, Psych 2: Lassie Come Home, DreamWorks Where’s Waldo?, DreamWorks Cleopatra In Space and Curious George. To get all of those originals and the rest of the library of content, you’ll have to opt for the premium tier mentioned above.

Peacock is now available on many devices and is scheduled to arrive on the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro consoles starting on July 20th.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.