Best Buy Surprises PlayStation Players With PS4 Game for Free

Best Buy has surprised some PlayStation players with a PS4 game for free. Unfortunately, if you're on PS5, there's no free game for you, however, the game can be played on PS5 via backward compatibility. The real kicker is that the offer is limited to Best Buy Totaltech members. It's safe to assume the crossover between Best Buy Totaltech members and those still playing on PS4 is slim, but, that said if you check both of these boxes you can nab WWE 2K Battlegrounds for free. Meanwhile, the Razer Base Station V2 Headset Stand is also now available for free for Best Buy Totaltech members as well.

It's unclear how long this pair of offers are available for, but at the moment of writing this, both are available for free, again if you're a BBT member. If you're not a member though, each is a normal asking price. This said, it's important to keep in mind that by the time you're reading this, this may no longer be the case.

WWE 2K Battlegrounds (PS4) and Razer Base Station V2 Headset Stand are free for Best Buy Totaltech members



WWE 2K Battlegrounds https://t.co/fGzrY3bHNw

Razer Headset Stand https://t.co/ubLyRLVQ01 pic.twitter.com/CrfhYaJSBE — Wario64 (@Wario64) May 3, 2022

As for the game in question, it's a pro wrestling sim, but more arcadey than the WWE 2K games. Developed by Saber Interactive and published by 2K Games, it was released in 2020 to a middling critical reception. How it performed commercially, we don't know.

"The world of WWE is your battleground with all-new, over-the-top, in-your-face arcade action as your favorite WWE Superstars and Legends battle it out in outlandish interactive environments around the world," reads an official elevator pitch of the game. "Compete in your favorite match types with an arsenal of exaggerated maneuvers, special abilities, and devastating power-ups, including Steel Cage, Royal Rumble, Fatal Four-Way and more, as Mauro Ranallo and Jerry "The King" Lawler call all the mayhem! Are you ready to enter the battleground?"

